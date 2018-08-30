Damon Herriman (DEWEY CROWE) Is Playing Two (TWO) Charles Mansons Now

FX

This is where an introduction paragraph goes and Lord knows I usually try to write a decent one most of the time but I don’t really see how I can be expected to do that when Damon Herriman — Dewey Crowe from Justified! — lands roles as Charles Manson in two separate projects in the same week. And not just any projects. Big projects. It’s a lot. I’m excited. No time for a proper introduction. We have whooping to get to.

We can do some facts, though. Earlier this week, news broke that Herriman will play Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and every other actor you know and will take place in Tinseltown around the time of Manson’s murders. This was terrific news for both Herriman and me. Him, because it’s a cool career development, appearing in a big buzzy star-loaded movie as a notable historical figure: me, because I really enjoy typing things like “DEWEY CROWE WILL PLAY CHARLES MANSON IN TARANTINO’S NEXT MOVIE” in all-caps. A win-win.

Then, today, Collider announced that Herriman would also be playing Manson in season two of Mindhunter. According to their sources, the Netflix series will focus on the Manson of the 1980s, which makes sense with the show’s whole premise of two law enforcement figures talking to serial killers who are in prison. This is also good news for Herriman and me. Him, because Mindhunter is a big deal show from David Fincher and is also very good for his career; me, because “DEWEY CROWE WILL PLAY CHARLES MANSON ON MINDHUNTER” is fun to type in all-caps, too. Another win-win. So I guess a win-win-win-win, if you add them all up.

A few notes about all of this:

1. If you haven’t watched Justified, please consider doing so. It is a really good show based on a short story by Elmore Leonard. Olyphant is great as cowboy-hatted lawman Raylan Givens. Goggins is really great as eloquent explosives enthusiast Boyd Crowder. They circle each other like cobras over six seasons, with periodic detours to follow crews of others colorful criminal-types. It’s one of the few quote-unquote Peak TV dramas that is actually fun to watch, in part because the plot and action really move and in part because the dialogue is so well-written and often funny. It’s on Amazon Prime. I’m on my third re-watch now. At one point Chadwick Boseman — Black Panther himself — shows up and says the line “I was gonna be a magician, you dick,” which was great in context and might be even better out. Join me.