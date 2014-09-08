Damon Lindelof Atones For The ‘Lost’ Finale With A Brilliant End To The First Season Of ‘The Leftovers’

Take everything else away from what’s going on in The Leftovers — the National Geographic magazine; the Biblical quotes; the spiritual guru; the Guilty Remnant; and the obfuscation and the misdirection — and underneath it all, at its very core, The Leftovers was an existential drama about overcoming loss, about finding a way to move on. That’s what was at the root of Tom Perrotta’s novel. Lindelof added his own flourishes, of course, and his little mysteries. He posed questions, some of which he answered, and some of which he simply let go. In the end, however, the first season of The Leftovers was a heartbreaking story about moving past depression, and about surviving grief that ended on a hopeful note that suggested it is possible to move on.
“The Prodigal Son Returns,” the first season finale, continued to do what the series has done all season long: Mix Perrotta’s story of grief and recovery with Lindelof’s mindf*cks. Lindelof took some of the more straightforward storylines from the novel and confused the hell out of us briefly by tossing in a dream sequence in which Kevin was thrown into the nut house and seduced by a suddenly not-dead Patti. What did it mean? Ask any dream therapist and they’ll tell you that a dream means what you think it means, and that’s the best I can offer here: The guilt of Patti’s death, Kevin’s uncertainty about his role in it, and his fear about his own sanity were plaguing Kevin. “I don’t belong here,” he kept shouting, and that was his subconscious trying to convince him of it. Grief and depression have a funny way of clouding our minds.
But the dream was just more confusing obfuscation, disguising something more simple, beautiful, and novelistic in the season finale: The Garvey family — torn apart by the departure of an unborn child — was brought back together by the appearance of another baby. It was Holy Wayne and Christina’s baby, of course, and that baby has presumably given Kevin, Nora, Jill (and maybe even Laurie and Tom) the impetus to move on. It’s given them what they lost. It’s made them whole again. Holy Wayne, in his own way, was not a fraud, at least cosmically speaking. He managed to grant Kevin’s final wish, which was almost surely, “To have a family again.” He also gave poor Nora — whose grief, sadness, and guilt came flooding back after the GR’s heinous stunt — a little peace, and a little hope.
Who is going to constitute the family at the center of The Leftovers next season is still uncertain. Does Nora stick around now that there’s a baby to take care of? Do Laurie and Tom return, since it was Tom who left the baby? Could Jill ever even forgive her mother for what she and the Guilty Remnant did? Those are questions for next season.
So is the continued existence of the Guilty Remnant. What’s left of it after the stunt they pulled? Emotionally speaking, have you ever seen anything more sick and twisted in a television drama? How can you do that to someone? I’m a little unsure of what the GR wanted to accomplish by it, other than to upset a lot of people. But these people didn’t need reminding of anything. If Kevin was right about the reason their loved ones were taken, then you can trust that they never, ever forgot.
Did the GR anticipate the violence? Were they hastening their own deaths? Was this intentionally the GR’s endgame? Was this an elaborate iteration of suicide by cop? Was that the point of the Guilty Remnant all along? Have they been working for three years toward that? Because I don’t know how they come back from it. I don’t even know if there will be anyone left in the second season to bring the Guilty Remnant back.
As for the big question — what was behind the departure — the season finale both answered it and it didn’t. Kevin thinks he understood why the baby was taken away from Laurie, why he lost his family, reasons that were both explained implicitly in his dream sequence and more explicitly in his conversation with Reverend Jamison in the diner: Because, like Nora at the moment of the departure, it’s what he wanted. He was trying to escape his family, while Nora was wishing her family away. That they got what they were wishing at that exact moment of the departure was a big reason why they felt so guilty about it, why they were so depressed. They felt responsible. They felt like bad people.
However, after realizing that her actions almost cost her the life of her daughter, maybe Laurie will come to her senses and try to repair her relationship with her family. After saving Jill from the fire caused by his wife, maybe Kevin will be able to absolve himself from some of the guilt. Maybe Jill will forgive her father. Fire, after all, is cleansing. Maybe Tom also finds some common ground with his mother, since they both sought extreme beliefs to help them deal with the departure. And maybe Nora just needed someone else to take care of, a new family that would allow her to get over her old one.
New life and fresh starts brings out the hope in all of us.
Damon Lindelof said from the beginning that he didn’t design The Leftovers necessarily for multiple seasons, and that the first season could stand on its own. I think that’s true. There were a lot of unanswered questions after the finale, but they didn’t feel that important anymore. If last night’s episode had been a series finale, I wouldn’t have been at all disappointed.
Randon Notes
— Over here, I caught what I thought were a couple of clever nods to Breaking Bad in last night’s season finale. A commenter/writer there also suggested the shots were reminiscent of the Lost finale.
— The music in this series has been exceptional since the beginning, but that instrumental version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” was absolutely terrific and perfect for this series.
— Let’s give a big hand to Reverend Jamison, a good friend who knows when to bring some shovels and an extra pair of clothes.
— Among the biggest unanswered questions is the real identity of Dean the Dog Killer, and the truck he just “gave” Kevin. Was he even completely real? I still think he was in cahoots with Patti.
— The subplot with Aimee — Jill’s friend — just kind of fell away, didn’t it? I’m curious about Aimee and the twins, and I hope they’ll be back next season to continue providing some levity (BOOK SPOILER: Jill left the GR to pursue one of the twins in the end of the book).
— We still don’t know who or what gave Kevin that bite mark on his hand, though it’s obvious it wasn’t a dog.
— BOOK SPOILER: One of the most devastating events in the book, left out of the series (though, it’s possible it comes in next season) involves the relationship between Laurie and Megan, which was very close in the novel. However — and this was kind of absorbed into the Gladys storyline — members of the Guilty Remnant are asked to sacrifice other members of the GR. In the book, Laurie was asked to kill Megan, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it, so Megan shot herself out of love for Laurie. All of which is to say, yes: The Leftovers actually could’ve been darker.
— BOOK SPOILER: With the exception of Tom leaving the baby with Kevin, there was very little in common between the conclusion to Perrotta’s novel and the HBO series. The book left open a few possibilities, but for the most part, Lindelof has exhausted the source material.
The white clothed people were really pissing me off the whole season. Overall, if I have to be honest there was s.th in the show that made me want to keep watching, even kept me interested, but there are many weak points and wholes in the script. It will be way too long to list them all here, but how would they allow this, especially in the USA. Once these people protest peacefully, fine, then they entered private properties to steal pictures of you loved ones, the one you lost? It is a crime, but assuming they did not get caught and there was no proof, this would piss the hurting normal and stable people so much, that they would rush the white dressed people out of their place! On the end there was obviously a proof that these fu-ks placed fake statues of the normal people loved ones. This is a crime, apart from entering the properties and all, it is a crime with no financial margin, the depression and pain they would bring will be punished in cord for emotional damages. Of course people will light their block, moreover starting from the first month when more freaks started joining to the white people, the SWAT would kick their doors in and rush them out, as this is absolutely a sect, and cannot be argued against. In the USA this sect would not last long, living there so obvious. The whole purpose of these fu-ks pisses me off. They want to make the rest normal people remember! Why? Why not remember themselves and leave the others believe and live the way they decide? Why would they tell me I have to hurt forever, and even if I do, why wouldn’t I continue forward, as my closest people I lost would want me to? Bulls-t!
breaking into someone’s house and propping up life-like reminders of people who have been victimized by a tragedy might be the most a**holish thing I’ve seen in recent TV history. I was hoping for a better payoff from the Guilty Remnant that them proving themselves to be the self-important pseudo pious pricks I thought they were early on. Westboro Baptist may protest your funeral, but they’d never stoop to this level of pretentious myopic bullying BS. and sadly, the writing on Leftovers is too tone-def to acknowledge what useless tools these characters are.
As an NFL coach once said, “They are who we thought they were.”
If you think this show is profound in anyway, then my gosh, your emotions are easily manipulated. The show had some great episodes…The Nora episode, The Reverend episode, and the flashback. The rest of the season was incredibly uneven and melodramatic nonsense, which was summed in the finale. Some greatly crafted moments in there, and more melodramatic nonsense. How am I supposed to care about the characters when half of them are one-dimensional cardboards, please.
And that piano-driven theme music is garbaggio. This show just tries way too hard to make you feel some type of way. There’s nothing organic about it.
I had a feeling that Kevin didn’t know about the unborn baby. He held back his feelings about getting a dog, and then finally exploded about it, about how he didn’t want a dog. He only said he wanted it because Laurie wanted it. In “The Garveys At Their Best”, she got a phone call from her doctor. Earlier in the ep, she was on the phone and cancelled an appt. for the next day. The doctor asked Laurie why she cancelled and said that Laurie should really come to the appt. because, “We’re reaching the point of no return.” Gonna go out on a limb here and say that Laurie was planning an abortion. Why else would it be reaching the point of no return if she knew she was pregnant already? I’m also thinking that making the decision to abort the baby wasn’t an easy one, but to have it disappear with the Sudden Departure. It was no longer her choice, it was taken from her. Plus, that episode was all about everyone wishing they were somewhere other than where they were, or that they had something other than what they had. Laurie and Kevin’s relationship was rocky already, having a family wasn’t enough for him. He was ready to just leave it all behind. Laurie didn’t want to bring a baby into an already fucked up situation.
As for the GR, if Laurie steps down, I’m going to guess that Meg will take her place. Even though she has taken the vow of silence, she’s certainly been the most aggressive presence in the GR. Yes, the GR anticipated the violence. Meg insisted they carry out the plan that night and Laurie wrote, “Not tonight. Not safe.” She wanted Jill to go home, but Jill rebelled and stayed and Meg pushed even harder and Laurie caved and they went. Her reluctance to go and to let Jill stay is clearly against everything that the GR is. She’s not leadership material. Meg, however, when Matt and Kevin found her, Kevin was yelling at her to talk and tell him what the GR did, Matt said she was hurt and Kevin yelled back, “She wants to be fucking hurt!” Even with everything going down around them, beaten and bloodied, Meg didn’t speak a single word or drop a single tear. Those were dead eyes Kevin were looking into.
the point of this amazing action by the GR was to make people remember. Yes, they haven’t forgotten, but they are trying to forget. They are trying to move on. When sudden death takes a loved one, everyone wants you to grieve for a time, but work on moving on, because life must go on. What the GR are trying to say is that nothing moves on. People didn’t die in a tragic accident. They are saying that something non-rational, something beyond our lives has occurred, and we can’t treat it like an accident to get over. We must face up to the fact that something incredible has happened and we cannot move on. This action was so brilliant, because they first took the pictures from their homes, which is the opposite of what they would want to do, but it was because they needed them to make the dummies. Then they put the dummies in life-like positions in their homes, not pictures to remember, but lifelike beings in the places they used to occupy. It was perfect.
Guilty Remnant have made me feel empathy for the Westboro Baptist Church… i dunno why the Leftover writers wrote these GR to be such unsympathetic nihilistic a–holes. I’ve watched these jagoffs follow the main characters around for weeks like human twitter trolls. i’d give the show another chance if they get rid of GR, but if i see promos of them next season, the answer is “nope.”
I loved this show. All you haters can lick my choda. Thanks a lot for the recaps Dustin.
I totally forgot that Aimee was Pearl on Boardwalk Empire, the whore who got her face cut up and shot herself. I totally dug her.
Good eye! I missed that…
This show was the worst mix of maudlin and pretentious I’ve ever seen *cue sad piano music*
This show was starting to lose me down the stretch. Especially the last episode before the finale. But the finale was far better than I expected, and am actually looking forward to next season if there is one. The first season had a lot of ups and downs in my opinion, and some of the downs were really bad, but overall it was good enough to keep me coming back each week. Hopefully the show will be able to build off of that finale, because the potential for a great series is there.
WHERE ARE THE BITE MARKS FROM? THE IRISH???
Y’all are forgetting that Lost had some incredible season finales. Live Together Die Alone, Through The Looking Glass and The Incident might be the three best episodes in the history of the show.
I have zero idea what next season’s Leftovers is going to look like. The GR are, as mentioned, all but destroyed after this — one thing that could be explored is if this stunt was just Patti’s idea or if the various GR chapters around the country all did it in their respective towns. If it’s a nation-wide thing, one would suspect the government cult-busters are going to be wiping out anything with a cigarette.
Agreed. People really want to hate this because of Lindelof’s involvement, but there’s a reason we cared so much about the Lost finale- they did a great job with the rest of the show. You just have to let a show breathe and don’t carryover your disappointment in another project.
I can’t believe I stuck around for a whole season. I hate everything.
“Lost made me sad 4 years ago so I’m predisposed to hating other things that are similar in some ways.” -Most comments made by people who will always refuse to admit this is a good show.
I’m with you, @Hatman. And I’ve never seen Lost.
@Kubo you know it, girlfrand [lostpedia.wikia.com]
At least LOST had a meaningful ending that explained away all the mysteries. Most people that whined about Lost’s finale didn’t actually see the real finale (it wasn’t aired on television).
I really have few words for what a wasteful boring meaningless season of television I watched. Where is this praise coming from? I don’t get it.
There are no words for how awful this has been. Really, this season could stand on its own? If you could answer even half of the factual questions I have then maybe but within the finite universe of this season you can’t, there are no answers. Good riddance.
Stealing ideas is now called Easter eggs.
What is the motivation for the stupid, mute, smokers? It’s absolute horseshit to say they are “reminding” the people of what happened. You don’t forget when you lose someones.
What is the messiah dude’s motive. Impregnate asian chicks?
Why did we have an entire episode about Nora(?) getting her shit together when she immediately loses it again the first time she’s reminded of her family?
Such crap.
The motivation for the GR is to pretty much be the living embodiment of those that departed. Yes, their reasoning of making people remember is really as simple as that. Of course nobody forgets, but when you lose someone, you tend to move on and live out your life. The GR wanted people to never put what happened to the backs of their minds.
Holy Wayne was a creep. Plain and simple. He had a cult leader mentality and believed that he could ‘hug’ the pain away, but he took advantage of people truly in pain all for some monetary gain, and the deluded belief that he had some higher power. Yes, he had a thing for young females, he told them they were ‘special’ and they believed it and they thought that their pregnancy, the baby they were carrying, was some sort of ‘bridge’ for Holy Wayne. A bridge to what, I don’t know, but I’m guessing that Holy Wayne knew he was sick and would die, and perhaps the innocence of an infant being brought into this chaotic world would make him important.
As for Nora, she absolutely did not have her shit together. Everything about her mindset was revealed in her voice over for the letter she wrote to Kevin. She admitted she was a coward and she just couldn’t pretend anymore. In the episode that focused on her, we saw that she paid escorts to shoot her in the chest. Extreme as it was, it was a way for her to feel something, anything. We also saw her throw out unopened milk and cereal and go to the store and buy those things again. She didn’t put a new roll of paper on the paper towel rack and she touched nothing in her children’s rooms. It was a way of keeping them preserved. She divorced her husband after her brother said he was having an affair, so it was kind of easy to ease up on the grief of her husband being gone. We see in another episode though, that Nora was more than just unbearably heartbroken over her entire family being gone, she was also riddled with immense guilt. She was frustrated at home, she wanted to be something other than just a housewife. She wanted a life outside her home. The day of the departure showed that she lost her temper with her children for spilling a drink, leading to the last sheet of paper towel being used. She was making breakfast and waiting for an important call about going to work for the Mayor. The final moments before the Sudden Departure, however, she was completely frazzled and yelled at her kids for getting her cell phone wet. The kids were crying, the husband was trying to calm them down and she was trying to dry her phone when suddenly it went silent. They were gone.
It’s one thing to speak at ‘Heroes Day’ about the loss of your family, it’s another to wake up and go downstairs and see some bad replications of your kids and husband sitting at the kitchen table. Her ‘ground zero’. She couldn’t push the guilt or the sadness away anymore, she couldn’t pretend, so she broke down.
Apologies for the long reply.
what ideas were stolen?? do you consider the Wilhelm Scream a stolen idea?
Is it possible Nora relapsed?? Like those who attempt to overcome substance abuse/addiction, relapses can/do happen. Same with folks attempting to overcome depression, lose, etc. No matter how strong ones convictions/feelings are about quitting, moving on or letting go, there will always be triggers or temptations. She saw mannequins with identical faces of her family, no matter how fucking strong a person you are, you’re gonna lose shit over that. That was the point of showing the entire town burning the mannequins and reacting in the manner they did. Even elderly people were there. No one was strong enough not to react or feel something. That’s why Nora realized she had to leave and start a new. She’ll always remember her family, but the constant reminders of all the memories and the potential triggers living in her family home, maybe even living in their town, is just too much and for her to be able to live out the rest of her life the only way to do so is to avoid/move away from the triggers, but not the memories.
For some reason, I am expecting Tom and Laurie to go join the target-heads or some other cult since I doubt they’d drop off a baby and just go get some ice cream before coming back. Or perhaps start their own cult to fill the void left where the GR and Wayne used to be?
I’m also on the fence in regards to the trajectory of next season. Miniseries have been doing so well this year that the seasonal reboot might serve The Leftovers pretty well, too. If we never heard from Mapleton again and Nora smiling on the porch was all we know, I’m good. It could start back over from the event somewhere totally different with a different set of protagonists and cults and I could be pretty happy I think.
And how about we wait until the SERIES finale of this show before we start talking about atonement for LOST.
This turned out to be my favorite new show of the year and the finale didn’t disappoint.
Yeah, a lot of it doesn’t make much sense and “where is it going?” and “what’s the point?” and blah fucking blah shut up. There was a handful of scenes last night that flat out gave me chills.
I saw a lot of people on twitter bashing the use of Nothing Else Matters but I thought it was gorgeous and really effective.
It’s really not hard to figure out what the GR are doing. Patti’s explanation two episodes ago before killing herself was all you really need to know. People are trying to move on and the GR simply want to rub what happened in everyone’s face because they don’t believe anything else really matters anymore besides what happened. At least that’s how I see it. And yes of course they anticipated the violence. They thrive off of that.
If we could get some recaps next year that aren’t 90% just Dustin asking himself questions that would be pretty great.
Agreed: Thumbs up to the show, the acting (Justin Theroux has some serious talent), and the writing. People are entitled to their opinions, obviously, EXCEPT that the use of Apocalyptica’s “Nothing Else Matters” was NOT AWESOME in the finale.
My gf and I were gearing up to HATE this show all spring & summer after seeing a bunch of ads on HBO saying how it was ‘from the creators of Lost’, and we both ended up watching the entire season and liking it a lot.
I really don’t understand why there are so many people bashing the show in the comments; do you also go to articles about “Two and Half Men” or “The Big Bang Theory” and make negative comments as well??
Unless you are writing for the NY Times, Entertainment Weekly, or are paid cash money to review a show, IF you finish watching an entire season of that show (especially something around 10 episodes), then you like it at least a liiiiittle bit!
Agreed with everything. This is just a great show, but it’s one you have to pay attention to, and I guess not many people can do just that. This isn’t a show you can just have on in the background while you’re doing something else. The finale, to me, was damn near perfection. Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters was perfect and so was Santo and Johnny’s ‘Sleepwalk’ song in the diner. When Kevin broke down to Matt about what happened on Oct. 14th, his emotion was raw. He finally let some walls down. The burden he felt when everyone yelled at him for help on Oct. 14th, and how he didn’t know how to help them was kind of mirrored at the end when he and Matt return to Mapleton. The angry town, people shooting at the GR, burning the GR house, burning those horrible ‘dolls’, all Kevin could do was yell for everyone to just stop what they were doing, but their emotions and their anger silenced him. There was nothing he could do. When Laurie finally talked, if only to yell out “JILL!”, it was chilling. When Kevin went into the burning house and there was no sound, just showing him yelling for Jill as he frantically looked for her was chilling as well.
Definitely one of my favorite new shows, I’m glad it got renewed.
“Did the GR anticipate the violence? Were they hastening their own deaths? Was this intentionally the GR’s endgame? Was this an elaborate iteration of suicide by cop? Was that the point of the Guilty Remnant all along? Have they been working for three years toward that? ”
Have you been paying attention at all?
Here’s an idea – maybe consider The Leftovers on it’s own merits and shortcomings, instead of treading up a Lost reference every single recap.
Dustin,
I appreciate all of your review for the show this summer. I know people like to bash this show and, oftentimes, your recaps of the show. But I’m not one to scour episodes for clues while I’m watching and there’s a lot of stuff I would have missed if not for the recaps. It made me watch a lot of the episodes a second time and really enhanced the season for me.
I look forward to a second season. It will be interesting to see where it goes with no source material
@Mancy How dare you, sir. Where do you get off saying that is the equivalent of thanking the writers, cast/crew of Big Bang for anything?? Blasphemy!!! I wouldn’t even joke about such a thing.
@Kenny Powers Actually I don’t read any of Dustin’s posts except these recaps and assuming he does the SoA recaps, I’ll read those. Hopefully enough people will do this and eventually one day he will be replaced.
I don’t read all of the Uproxx sites, mainly this one and Film Drunk, and I hold a strong opinion that Dustin isn’t just the worst writer on these pages, he is a few levels below the second worst. His poor or nonexistent research on most topics, along with the lack of original thoughts from post to post being my two main criticisms.
Now it may be beating a dead horse to go on all of his posts and say how bad of writer he is or even just adding the “Rowles’d” in the comment section, and that’s why I don’t do it. But you four praising him for his substandard recaps I cannot allow. What you four are doing is the equivalent of telling the writers of Big Bang Theory that their show is amazing and thanking them for putting it on TV. At that point, something does need to be said. You have gone too far and need to called out on it.
@timartoonies he’s not saying you have to agree on everything, but your criticism has to be more than “everyone who doesn’t agree with me should be sterilized”. If you come back to read something you don’t like about a show you don’t like by a writer you don’t like…the problem might be you.
@Kenny: so we’re a community who agrees on everything? I understand the positive light you’re trying to shed but to dismiss anything critical is the worst idea.
@Mancy where can we find your superior show recaps?
The Dustin whippingboy hate has become old hat. The best thing about Uproxx is it feels more like a community than other sites. Sometimes the comments/discussions are better and more entertaining the posts, which isn’t the case on most of the sites I frequent. For the most part, we hold each other to higher standards. To hate just to hate is pointless, at least be constructive. If you don’t like Dustin’s posts, just stop reading them, stop giving his posts views and stop commenting on his posts, maybe he’ll go away.
If you like the show(s) he recaps but don’t like his perspective/thoughts, do something about it. Find other recaps. Hell, if you’re so passionate about a show(s), write your own recaps see if you can do better and get better feedback. Maybe Uproxx will give you a job. Just tired of folks beating a dead horse. All the hate hasn’t done anything, he’s still recapping shows, try a different approach, folks.
You four people need to be sterilized, and quickly.
I agree, while people like to give Dustin shit (sometimes rightfully so), I thoroughly enjoyed his recaps of the show every Monday morning. It really enhanced the show for me as well.
“There were a lot of unanswered questions after the finale, but they didn’t feel that important anymore.” That’s how I felt about the LOST finale. I know I’m in the minority…at least on the internetz.
Lost’s problem was that it tried to answer too many of its questions and when the finale was something completely different it took away from what it was trying to accomplish. Clearly Lindelof has grown a lot since then and the restraint he’s shown through this season is remarkable.
I agree. Thought it was a good end to either a series or a season.
I don’t think the GR’s act was selfless though. The idea was to make the people remember because the GR feels that everyone HAS moved on instead of focusing on what happened.
your clickbaiting of using a breaking bad hashtag is in poor taste…
I really…Really doubt he could atone for that. And in any case he still has a lot of other things to atone for.
I know a lot of the people in the uproxx community didn’t like this show but to me, it was incredible. One of the best finales I’ve seen in a while and probably the best summer series this summer. Yeah it was a little dark and I know it didn’t answer every little question but who cares.
Honestly I’m not sure if I’ll watch the next season. The season finale looked like a series finale and I was happy with it. I’m not sure where they can go from there unless they go to a completely different town or country under the same situation.
I really enjoyed it as well. At first, I was touting it as the best show this summer, really good for a summer show, but now, after the whole season is completed, I think it was really good for a “fall show” too and would definitely be in my fall rotation of 5 or 6 series.
