FOX

Damon Wayans is too old or maybe too fed up with this sh*t.

The Lethal Weapon star is exiting the hit Fox series, which returned last week with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford as Murtaugh’s partner. In an interview with the website Eurweb.com, Wayans said he’s “going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13. So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.” When asked if he was kidding by the interviewer (who was apparently caught off guard), Wayans replied simply, “No.”

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.” (Via)

Fox and Warner Bros. Television have yet to comment on the situation.

Wayans’ former co-star Clayne Crawford was fired earlier this year, following allegations of “hostile behavior” on-set (he had a behind-the-scenes reputation of being an “emotional terrorist”). The actor calls the claims “blatant f*cking lies.” His character, meanwhile, was killed off the show in the season three premiere.

(Via Variety and Eurweb)