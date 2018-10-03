Damon Wayans Surprisingly Announces That He’s Quitting ‘Lethal Weapon’

10.03.18 31 mins ago 2 Comments

FOX

Damon Wayans is too old or maybe too fed up with this sh*t.

The Lethal Weapon star is exiting the hit Fox series, which returned last week with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford as Murtaugh’s partner. In an interview with the website Eurweb.com, Wayans said he’s “going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13. So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.” When asked if he was kidding by the interviewer (who was apparently caught off guard), Wayans replied simply, “No.”

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.” (Via)

Fox and Warner Bros. Television have yet to comment on the situation.

Wayans’ former co-star Clayne Crawford was fired earlier this year, following allegations of “hostile behavior” on-set (he had a behind-the-scenes reputation of being an “emotional terrorist”). The actor calls the claims “blatant f*cking lies.” His character, meanwhile, was killed off the show in the season three premiere.

(Via Variety and Eurweb)

Around The Web

TAGSDAMON WAYANSLETHAL WEAPON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 day ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP