Dan Aykroyd Has A Great Story About The Time Bill Murray Met James Brown

#Bill Murray
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.19.14 2 Comments

Dan Aykroyd is an insane person (and not just because he’s literally the only human on Earth who wants Ghostbusters III — OK, him and Ernie Hudson’s grandkids; they gotta pay for college, too), but the man sure knows how to tell a story. A sweaty, sweaty story. On last night’s Tonight Show, the Blues Brother 2000 regaled Jimmy Fallon with an anecdote about the time he and Bill Murray ran into James Brown in a rental car lot. Watch the clip below to find out what happened, and to hear Aykroyd’s really terrible James Brown impression. Stick to your day job, Aykroyd (starring in Britney Spears movies).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayDAN AYKROYDJames BrownThe Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP