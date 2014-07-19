Dan Aykroyd Has A Great Story About The Time Bill Murray Met James Brown

Dan Aykroyd is an insane person (and not just because he’s literally the only human on Earth who wants Ghostbusters III — OK, him and Ernie Hudson’s grandkids; they gotta pay for college, too), but the man sure knows how to tell a story. A sweaty, sweaty story. On last night’s Tonight Show, the Blues Brother 2000 regaled Jimmy Fallon with an anecdote about the time he and Bill Murray ran into James Brown in a rental car lot. Watch the clip below to find out what happened, and to hear Aykroyd’s really terrible James Brown impression. Stick to your day job, Aykroyd (starring in Britney Spears movies).

