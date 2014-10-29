All The Places You’ve Seen And Heard Dan Castellaneta Without Realizing It

Dan Castellaneta is best known for his voice acting work as Homer Simpson and numerous other characters on The Simpsons. Like many voice actors though, Dan didn’t stick to one show and gained an IMDB full of 90s nostalgia in the process. You’ll also find a few live action roles on programs you’ve probably watched and didn’t even notice him in. Today is his birthday, so what better time than to take a look back at some of Castellaneta’s lesser heralded roles?
While I’ll be playing it a bit fast and loose with the live action stuff, there will be a non-Groening, 10 episode minimum on the voice credits (inadvertently disqualifying Robot Devil). Otherwise there would be pages lamenting Recess and trying to remember the Marsupilami theme song, and no one wants that.
Darkwing Duck – Megavolt
As one of The Fearsome Five, the electric villain was a frequent foe of Darkwing. With as much Darkwing Duck and Simpsons as I watched in the 90s this should’ve been realized way before a few days ago.
Back to the Future – Dr. Emmett Brown
Yeah, this was a thing. I’m noting it because the Bill Nye bits are what led to him getting his own show. Also this show was the first time I heard the “difference between a piano and a fish” joke. OK, fine, I couldn’t find any of his Taz-Mania clips. Happy now?
Eek! The Cat – Mittens
Every time I try to remember Eek!, all I can think of is The Terrible Thunderlizards theme.
Aladdin – Genie
Here are all the things I know about Aladdin’s voice cast:
1. Castellaneta voiced the Genie for the animated series’ full run, and The Return Of Jafar.
2. D.J.’s boyfriend from Full House has voiced just about every Disney iteration of Aladdin.
3. Gilbert Gottfried has reprised Iago a surprising amount of times.
Hey Arnold! – Arnold’s Grandpa
The most notable non-Simpsons role Castellaneta has played would be that of Arnold’s Grandpa. As the clip above notes, he’s very familiar with bowel movements.
He also totally kicked Hitler’s ass.
Earthworm Jim – Earthworm Jim
I remember this show based on a video game being good, but my taste on such things is not to be trusted.
Hercules (TV Series) – Homer
Because Disney is funny like that.
Space Jam – Male Fan
You forgot Arrested Development. He even let’s out a “D’oh” on that show.
In one of the best episodes. Yeah I need a tea to give my dingle less tingle.
Really thought he was the jockey from the Always Sunny episode “The Gang Gets Whacked” but that was apparently someone named Robert Towers.
He also did a spot on Reno 911 when Junior was running for the head of animal control.
I sort of expected to see the homeless guy to whom Ted gives a dollar every day on How I Met Your Mother (when Ted buys back Marshall’s graphs for one million dollars or something). I guess that’s too recent to be a betcha-didn’t-know sort of thing.
When I see him… well, I know what he looks like.
he was on the league tonight lol
Also Married… With Children:
[www.youtube.com]
What a phenomenal show.
Just making sure you included Citizen Joe. Carry on.
He was also in Veronica Mars in season 3. Same episode with Rider Strong from Boy Meets World and Samm Levine from Freaks and Geeks.
He was also in an episode of the X-files playing the luckiest man alive
Andhe was on The League last night!
Did not know he is the voice of Homer. I remember his episode of SG–1 and was just watching Space Jam the other day when i noticed him as the husband/wife arguing.
Really Biz-Sto, and who did you think voiced HJS?
Also, never heard of “Eek! The Cat”, Eek A Mouse on the other hand…
He also had a fairly sizable part in the movie “The Pursuit of Happyness” with Will Smith.
He also played a ghost on the Ghost Whisperer.
All this and no mention of the Tracey Ullmann show? He and Julie Kavner, voice of Marge Simpson, were part of the ensemble cast.
this. get your shit together Uproxx
He was also Will Smith’s boss in “Pursuit of Happyness”