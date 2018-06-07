Dan Harmon Breaks Down The Biggest ‘Rick And Morty’ Moments, Including A Great Prank He Pulled On A Fan

#Dan Harmon #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
Entertainment Editor
06.07.18

About a month after learning Rick and Morty will be returning for 70 (!) more episodes, co-creator Dan Harmon sat down with GQ to discuss the backstories behind some of the biggest moments in the show’s history. You might have had something else come to mind when you read the headline “Dan Harmon Breaks Down,” but this is all good news here.

Harmon started by pointing out something we hadn’t noticed about the Pickle Rick episode. “That episode is so much about alcoholism, and yet it’s the only episode of Rick and Morty where the word alcohol or references to booze are completely gone because I noticed right at the end and pulled the one reference to him being an alcoholic out so that it’s like this pure metaphor.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMDAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDPICKLE RICKRICK AND MORTY

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP