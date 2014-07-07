Watch Dan Harmon Get High And Freestyle Rap About F**king Your Mom

#Dan Harmon #Community
07.07.14 4 years ago 20 Comments

For the unfamiliar, Getting Doug with High is a weekly YouTube series in which podcaster extraordinaire Doug Benson gets high with some fellow comedians, and they shoot the sh*t. It airs weekly on Wednesdays. A couple of weeks ago, before Community had been saved by Yahoo, Dan Harmon appeared on the show. He got really f**king high. He rapped. Steve Agee provided the beat. It involved a lot of pee. And poop. And I-f*cked-your-mom jokes. And then when they were done, they reworked the rap a some more, because even when he’s baked out of his mind, DAN HARMON IS A PERFECTIONIST.

It starts at 32:45. Stick around afterwards if you want to hear them review the weed they’re smoking.

via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Community
TAGSCommunityDAN HARMONdoug bensonFREESTYLE RAPHIGH

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP