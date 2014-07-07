Watch Dan Harmon Get High And Freestyle Rap About F**king Your Mom

For the unfamiliar, Getting Doug with High is a weekly YouTube series in which podcaster extraordinaire Doug Benson gets high with some fellow comedians, and they shoot the sh*t. It airs weekly on Wednesdays. A couple of weeks ago, before Community had been saved by Yahoo, Dan Harmon appeared on the show. He got really f**king high. He rapped. Steve Agee provided the beat. It involved a lot of pee. And poop. And I-f*cked-your-mom jokes. And then when they were done, they reworked the rap a some more, because even when he’s baked out of his mind, DAN HARMON IS A PERFECTIONIST.
It starts at 32:45. Stick around afterwards if you want to hear them review the weed they’re smoking.
via Reddit
Bars…
Hot fiya
Am I the only one that finds Doug Benson obnoxious?
yeah dude is unbearable.
He is obnoxious on occasion, but most of the time he’s cool and funny.
I sure hope you two dummies are the only ones
Doug Benson is fucking great.
I love Doug. His movie podcast was the first one I ever downloaded, and I was hooked on the medium. He’s goofy, quick and he loves the herb and movies. He’s kind of a hero of mine.
He should’ve ended it with “I don’t know what that was. I don’t know what that was!”
+ 1 Payday Bar
If I want to watch a fat white guy smoke pot, I will look in the mirror. Thank you very much.
But what if you want to watch watch THREE fat white guys smoke pot?
Steve Agee has been one of the better guests on the show. I don’t really like community but i also enjoyed dan, everyone should watch the whole thing.
The only episode I haven’t watched was the Jeff Ross episode. I had no interest in seeing him roast Doug and the set for 45 minutes, which is exactly what he did from what I have heard. The most recent Largo episode with Harmon, Bealum, Adomian, Silverman, and Kremer was the best stage episode yet.
@Tad Bifferson The only one’s i haven’t watched yet are the live ones I’m not sure why but i probably will soon. (i shut david cross off half way through though, i hated it.)I hesitated on the Jeff Ross episode but it was great, it was more or less like Jeslenik, all in fun spirits. They talk about some jokes Doug gave him for roasts and why Doug is never invited. I actually got slightly annoyed because it seemed like he was about to tell a few good stories and Doug kept cutting him off.
@stinkandburn I will have to check the Jeff Ross episode out then. And I agree in regards to the David Cross episode, that was the worst one that I can remember. Every so often I find myself getting annoyed with Doug. I don’t know if he intends to do it (probably just really stoned) but he does cut guests off in the middle of interesting stories…Then we never hear the end of them!
@stinkandburn – i normally love David Cross but man that episode was uncomfortable
@Tad Bifferson If it wasn’t a show about pot i would probably be mad, it can be so frustrating as a viewer. Especially in the Jeff Ross episode he tries to tell a story like 3-4 times and Doug kept talking over him.
@dissident I never really liked him, probably because i never really liked Tobias(i know, i know). Then i saw him on Maron and decided to watch his episode on Getting Doug. I know they are friends and his gimmick was i just smoke weed, silly Doug things stoners do are stupid. But he smoked once from what i saw and wasn’t funny, i couldn’t figure out why he was there. He was definitely to cool for school. Wish he really did walk off.
I taught Dan everything he knows about slinging lines and scoring chicks.
So my apologies.
Still coasting off of Super High Me I see.
Yeah not really.
Nice try though.