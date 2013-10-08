Dan Harmon Really, REALLY Wishes You Wouldn’t Blame Season 4 Of ‘Community’ On Season 3

Over the weekend, Dan Harmon was working with one of his writers, Chris McKenna, on a season five script, and I guess at some point, he got bored, or anxious, or felt a particular powerful urge of self-loathing, and ended up on the Unpopular Opinions About the “Unpopular Opinions About Community” subreddit, which is basically like running in front of a firing squad. Anyway, he ended up spending some time kind of feeding the trolls, and then defending his need to feed the trolls. Basically, someone suggested that season four of Community, which most agree was not very good, was all Dan Harmon’s fault because season three was a mess. This is not only an unpopular opinion, but it’s not a deeply held opinion anywhere except for, like, three guys on Reddit. Nevertheless, Dan Harmon felt the need to rebut that unpopular, minority opinion because Dan Harmon is kind of crazy. IN A GOOD WAY.
Basically, the gist of it is this: Harmon feels that blaming season four of Community on season three of Community is like feeding his brother to Jeffrey Dahmer. That will make more sense in the context of his quotes. Here are some select passages from the subreddit:
It can never be proven that I’m not sick of reading people saying it. It’s how I feel. I want to barf when I read it. That’s science fact … If I see one more pseudo scientific observation that season 4 was season 3’s fault I’m going to make every episode of season 5 about the teenagers from season 2.
…
Saying season 3 sucked is like punching my brother. I wish it wouldn’t happen but my brother probably deserved it, he’s kind of nuts. But I love him, you know? I don’t talk to him, but he’s my brother.
Saying season 4 sucked is like punching…let’s say Jeffrey Dahmer. He’s from my home town, but I didn’t know him and he ate 17 people.
Saying season 3 sucked so bad that it made season 4 suck is like feeding my brother to Jeffrey Dahmer. I have no idea if he deserves it, it doesn’t matter if he does, it bums me out, there’s nothing I can do, but definitely no need to argue about it.
Explaining why season 4 is season 3’s fault and how it’s important to state your opinion and I should really calm down is like feeding my brother to Dahmer really slowly, while wearing Harry Potter glasses that you keep pushing up on the bridge of your nose.
Saying anything about community sucked is like punching. It would be great if it never happened but so would having a gumdrop-exhaust-powered jet pack.
…
It makes me feel bad when people blame season 4 on season 3. It bums me out. It’s a bummer that a result of the political and creative disruption of the show should have to be people saying it’s bad, and then people arguing with those people, not by saying it’s good, but by saying more of it was bad. It’s a bummer. It feels like bad guys that don’t even watch the show are somewhere laughing about how they broke us. It’s a bummer. It is important to be able to say that.
Dan Harmon seeks self-therapy in the strangest places, y’all.
Anyway, Community is still on NBC’s backburner, waiting for a timeslot, and given the ratings mess on Thursday nights with the three new sitcoms (and Parks and Rec), that time is probably coming sooner, rather than later. I’d estimate that Community will be back in time for November sweeps. And right about now, season FOUR of Community would be better than any of the other three new NBC sitcoms that night.
Well, Season 4 was Dan Harmon’s fault insomuch as he was such a pain in the ass that he got fired and couldn’t work on Season 4.
Season 3 is a season that benefits from being able to watch in a binge. Much stronger, more ambitious character work.
To your original comment.. Yes, that is absolutely true.
Dan Harmon seems like a great guy. And by that I mean I hope he dies from dick cancer.
I don’t think you’ll have to hope too hard. That man looks fucking terrible.
He looks great for a 56 year old alcoholic.
with dick cancer
If the Moby bio-flick is ever I made, there is no other choice for the lead than Jim Rash.
The doppleganger also defended his actions in Season 3 by proclaiming “It’s hard out there for a FAKE MOBY!”
The guy that played fake Dean also played the Moby impersonator in the episode where Abed hired a bunch of lookalikes to perform famous movie scenes.
Compacting season 4 to season 3 is like…… I want to punch Dan Harmon in the face
I dont see how theyre connected, who is saying that
I don’t blame season 3 on season 4. But season 3 was pretty poor overall, I thought.
Even if you enjoyed season 3, calling it one of the best sitcom seasons ever (especially based on only four episodes) is extreme hyperbole.
I’m with AD here. It’s not even one of the best seasons of Community, unless we’re rounding up or something.
Seriously… 4 excellent eps compared to the whole Chang-dynasty misery… Sorry. Piss-poor and uneven season that got Harmon fired for a reason.
There’s like one or two sub par episodes and the rest range from “good” to “holy fuck” and on a Community scale that’s pretty fantastic television.
You think NBC and Sony didn’t renew Harmon’s contract because of plots? They didn’t renew him because he had been a pain in the ass to work with for 3 seasons and at that point they owed him no money as the showrunner because his contract had expired.
I wonder how many people saying Season 3 was bad are avid Big Bang Theory viewers.
Season 3 was the best season of Community. There is no argument.
@Hugh Honey: I’m not a Big Bang Theory fan, Always Sunny is my favourite show. We’re not so different, you and I.
Season 3 was an uneven mess as others have said. It had a few good episodes, but also a lot of dumb plot arcs – namely the Chang uprising and the whole Troy “anointed AC repair messiah.” I’d honestly say I don’t remember or wish to rewatch much of S3. (It’s still light years better than S4…man that S4 finale is still one of the worst things I have ever seen.)
Also, what is Harmon referring to when he says something about the teenagers in S2? The only teenagers I can remember are the really annoying ones from S1 (one of which had Lisa Rinna and her overdone collagen lips as the mom).
Season 3 was great; the Chang plot is hard to bear at first, but if you can jump onboard with that in a subsequent viewing (third, for me), the whole experience becomes much better. The writers were very ambitious, that season, and I appreciate that, even though there were some mistakes made (“Virtual Systems Analysis”).
@Hugh Given the levels of self felating fan service reached in season 3, I think a compelling argument could be made in the other direction if we want to play the Big Bang Theory card. I loved season 3, but it wasn’t better than 1 or 2. Must we deal in hyperbole or risk being labeled closeted Big Bangers?
@Max Blum I’m pretty sure those are the ones he’s referring to. That’s the only season 2 episode I skip on rewatch. I know they’re supposed to be annoying, but still…
I love season 3, but if u binge watch it even long time fans and defenders could say, ‘wow this show has their head so far up their ass’
But I dont mean that in a bad way, creatively. I mean in a sense they were pretty much daring any viewer, casual or new, to watch big bang theory instead
Generally though, I’ll take weird and obscure jokes over the CBS model of incredibly weak broad jokes with a laugh track included that says “HERE IS THE JOKE! YOU SHOULD LAUGH AT IT IT NOW!”
But yeah, Season 3 got a little odd at times.
He had me at gumdrops.
Okay, he had me at eating people. But the desert was a nice closer.
*changes the meaning quite a bit when you accidentally leave the second S off of dessert.
“given the ratings mess on Thursday nights with the three new sitcoms (and Parks and Rec), that time is probably coming sooner, rather than later.”
Right now based on ratings the only show that Community would probably be an upgrade over is Welcome to the Family.
Rowles’d again
Season 5 is gonna kick everyone in the nuts and the leave. And we will all be sad it’s gone.
Season 3 was a mess and it was bad, season 4 was very bad as well, but the last few episodes were actually very good IMO. Dan Harmon sounds like a massive asshole and acts like a little teenager who can’t take any form of criticism.
The finale of season 4 is one of the worst things i’ve ever seen, of any show.
Your opinion is wrong.
Season 4 and very good should never be used in the same sentence ever and that finale made me want to vomit.
Basic Human Anatomy is one of my favourite Community episodes ever.
I think you’re being generous in referring to the knocking of season 3 as “criticism.” Pretty sure most of it amounts to people just saying, “Season 3 was a mess and it was bad.”
Also, a little teenager would just yell “Fuck you, you guys are assholes!” rather than making a series of funny analogies to calmly express his displeasure at what some people are saying. And keep in mind that this is something that Harmon’s been hearing since season 4 began: “Season 4 is/was garbage, but oh well because season 3 was shitty too hurhurhur.” So this post he made, or series thereof, wasn’t really as reactionary as it may seem from this write-up. I’m sure he just lets it go, more often than not.
but season 4’s shittyness is an indirect result of his actions. Creating a hostile environment during events (chanting Chevy Chase is a dick or what ever it was) and all the other things he did really didn’t put in much hope for the season when its front runner had to leave. Also I think season 3 is when they completely changed the characters build up. Making Troy dummer, britta more annoying, Sherly more evangelical etc. The one thing that bugged me the most was the camera change. As well as the troy and abed for the sake of troy and abed.
And He kind did act like a teenager, when he said he wouldn’t rag on and throw season 4 under the bus and then said “it fell like I was watching my family get raped on the beach”. So from everything I just said, I unfortunately can only draw one conclusion:
Dan Harmon is a teenage dick head.
Those sound less like “complete changes” and more like amplifications. Maybe Shirley got more evangelical, but she also got some strong stories in the sandwich shop arc and the foosball episode. Don’t even know what to say to your complaints about Troy and Britta, and “Troy and Abed for the sake of Troy and Abed” has been part of the show since season one (i.e., the tags), so I can’t really fathom that complaint either. The camera gripe is understandable, although it never bothered me personally (and I don’t know if it’s fair to lay that particular complaint specifically at Harmon’s feet).
Harmon’s got some teenager-y moments in him, true — I don’t know that I’d put the rape joke in that category, though the Chevy feud certainly qualifies — but neither of those particular instances has anything to do with taking criticism and his alleged inability to do so. And I’d like to think that an occasional spot of childishness or dickheadedness doesn’t make someone a child or a dickhead overall, because I suspect that’d make a lot of us children and dickheads.
JJ Jr. you are not being very reasonable, this argument is a subjective topic, but you are laying claim to certain things as if they are fact i.e Troy being less intelligent, Britta being more and Britta-ery. They became caricatures of themselves. Jeff – speeches, being a leader and not caring (but actually caring) etc. and nothing more, no base. The first two seasons actually attempted to develop characters, but season 3 and 4 just created ridiculous scenarios with out going much deeper. My Troy and Abed point was that it was a treat and seemed more natural, but in season 3 they would just throw it in thinking that since its a fan favourite they can cram it in anywhere and get away with it. Those examples are of his immaturity, the examples of not being able to take criticism is this response to the rightful blaming of him for the mess that was season 4. Whilst I may not know the man personally, I have only really heard of his “occasional” spot of dickheadness.
Didn’t mean to lay claim to anything — I can’t actually tell what you’re accusing me of, there, but I didn’t mean to assert any opinions as facts. I only meant to say that disliking season 3’s versions of Britta and Troy that strongly is an outlandish concept to me, unless you already didn’t like them in season 2. I guess Britta did become pretty caricaturish in several episodes, and Troy reached one or two new intellectual nadirs, but I don’t really think either of those things was constant enough to ruin the characters. And Jeff’s speechiness and faux-detachment were nothing new — I’d actually say those tendencies were dialed back in season 3. As for character development, I felt that it was there for Shirley (foosball, Andre, sandwich shop), Pierce (Gilbert, sandwich shop), Troy (A/C repair, Britta romance, living with Abed and Annie), Britta (Blade, occasional good psychology advice), and the Dean (documentary, Laybourne-related things). Jeff and Annie may have been a little static. Still don’t agree with your Troy & Abed point, but I can’t produce an argument against it. As for ridiculous scenarios, that’s true.
One light-hearted defense of himself (or maybe a few defenses, but clearly not many) after a year of sustaining blame and invective does not amount to an inability to take criticism. It only amounts to a lack of complete immunity to it. He takes and heeds plenty of criticism. He’s not Kevin Smith. And again, much (not all) of what he’s responding to is not “criticism,” but just good old shit-flinging.
And speaking of presenting opinions as facts, “rightful blaming.” You say Dan’s to blame for the season’s shittiness because he got fired, but why does the blame lie with the victim, rather than the people that fired him, or the people who replaced him and actually produced the shitty product, or the theoretical people who could’ve maybe replaced him and possibly done a potentially good job but didn’t? Harmon certainly has his character flaws (procrastination, alcoholism, pride), but he is who he is. Sony and NBC were okay with all that when they hired him, and for three years thereafter, and then another year for season 5, so clearly they were and are better able to tolerate his issues than he is able to change them. But they nevertheless made a choice to fire him because they incorrectly thought that his presence was more trouble than it was worth. It was their action, and it was their mistake. It wasn’t his choice to leave, nor did he truly force his bosses to get rid of him. He completed all the work he was supposed to complete in season 3 (and 2 and 1), a lot of people found that work to be very good, and the show pulled solid ratings (by NBC standards). They fired him unnecessarily because basically they didn’t like him.
Sorry if it came off as me accusing you of something, for at the end of the day it is just a TV show and people are bound to have different opinions. In concerns to the first paragraph, your argument is agreeing with me but not to the full extent. You don’t see those changes as problematic.
I think too much focus is placed on Dan not being able to take criticism, my main point is how childish he acts in tough scenarios. As stated before I have only really read articles about him that end up with him shooting himself in the foot or acting in a way a grown man (IMO) shouldn’t.
Your statement about NBC execs knowing about his character flaws isn’t really a defence. They gave the man a chance and Like Comedy central and Charlie sheen for two and a half men it worked for a while (Don’t stone me to death I probably am one of the only people on this planet who enjoys the show). However it spiralled out of control and whilst at first the next steps of the show took a massive hit quality wise it turned out for the best. I now quite enjoy Ashton Kutchers character. I digress, my allusion with Charlie sheen is that, because of his chaotic and immature behaviour two and half men had a weird final season with charlie harper and the next season had to start from scratch and wasn’t a success. Thus his fault, which is why I lay blame on Dan. His inability to work in peace with cast members (note Donald Glover not sticking up for him* well thats what I heard could be wrong) caused his final season to be very weak and so season 4 was doomed from the start. However when it got into the swing of it and hired Dean Pelton as a writer and other episodes it got better.
From what I’ve heard, the only cast member to really stick up for Harmon was Joel McHale. He may be the only one with enough clout for it to matter anyway. And Glover’s made no secret of his waning interest in the show. I don’t think it really has anything to do with whether or not he likes Harmon, he just wants to move on to other things. Harmon never talks about Glover with anything less than adoration and awe, so I find it hard to believe there might be any bad blood between them. Chase is clearly the only one who ever had any real, lasting problems with Harmon, and that’s just because he has a giant ego (even bigger than Dan’s) and different views on comedy from Dan. The show wasn’t big enough for the two of ’em.
I don’t like the Sheen comparison. There’s a difference between immaturity and psychopathy. There’s a difference between fighting to keep an underdog of a show alive and not always handling the pressure well, and being the best-paid actor on TV on the highest-rated show on TV and then shitting all over your showrunner anyway and snorting loads of coke and banging hookers and porn stars and assaulting them occasionally.
Harmon’s behavior was definitely problematic, but not intolerable as Sheen’s was. If we’re drawing parallels to other sitcoms, I’d liken him to Dr. Cox from Scrubs — a very gifted and capable man with some serious character flaws, who’s fundamentally unable to just be a good boy and “play the game,” and it winds up causing him a lot of problems and his bosses a lot of headaches. But I don’t think it’s smart to fire a guy like that unless he truly cannot be worked with, and that clearly wasn’t the case, or they wouldn’t have hired him back for season 5. He’s certainly not blameless in the story of his firing, but Sony pulled the trigger, while also trying to keep his creation and pound it into the shape of something more lucrative. I really don’t think it’s fair to blame him for season 4’s failures; those belong to Sony and Guarascio and Port. And I hope you realize that the sampling of things you’ve read about Harmon is skewed because of the fact that scandalous stuff makes headlines while diligence, competence, good behavior, and good humor don’t.
As for season 3’s quality, you’re right, our opinions are our opinions, so I don’t suppose there’s any point in further discussion on that point. I love a show you don’t love, and I guess vice-versa regarding 2&1/2 Men. BTW you’re one of the “only” 11 million+ people in America who enjoy the show, with probably a lot more worldwide, so don’t feel too bad (did you mean to say Uproxx instead of “this planet”?). I won’t stone you, if only for fear of reprisals from the rest of them! ;)
Also I feel it might be relevant to mention that Harmon talks about his father on his podcast occasionally, a self-made man and small business owner, and Dan’s quoted him a couple times as saying, “Never kiss anyone’s ass.” I think that’s something he really internalized and it became the real source of Harmon’s problems with authority. So it’s not really just a simple, childish, “No! I wanna do it MY way!” thing; there’s a bit more to it, psychologically. Er… not to be too “Britta” about it.
Lmao yeah, but on most circles of the internet and in fact social circles of mine they are a very quite 11 million.
I’m not sure they rehired him simply because he is ok to work with, I think it was a last resort. This NBC Execs seem so incapable of running the network purely for tv or with out having profit affecting 100% of their decisions. If Charlie sheen hadn’t cut ties with Chuck Lorre in such a horrible way, they probably would have found a way to make his characters disappearance temporary. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if once he is clean or at least dormant they will bring him back alongside Kutcher for a bit. Oh he faked his death to escape debts he owed and then kill him in the next episode from something mundane so that he isn’t a permanent member and just a publicity stunt.
But enough of my crazy two and a half men plot ideas. The point being I like community, I just don’t like Harmon.
I totally understand not liking him when all you know of him is what you read about in the tabloid-ish articles about the Chevy feud and the rape analogy and such; but he does have a lot of redeeming qualities, too, that don’t really get much publicity. You might come around on him a bit if you were to listen to a few Harmontown episodes, or probably better yet, some other podcast on which he’s interviewed. Indoor Kids, Duncan Trussell Family Hour, Kevin Pollack’s Chat Show… one of those would be good, I think. I’m really sounding like a missionary here, haha. I’ll knock it off now.
Season 4 was quite bad. At times almost CIS bad. Do you guys remember that episode where they got Annie and Britta drunk on the beach and had them make out for half an episode? That was so desperate and manipulative it was almost embarrassing. They were right to ban the episode in the USA
Season 3 was great, but it did set up Troy and Britta, thus shitting on Season 4.
Ironically, the best episode of Season 4 was when they broke up.
I kind of hate the end of season 3. I love the episode, but it feels like so much wasted potential. Troy being stuck in the AC repair school and Abed having hallucinations of the darkest timeline seem like plot lines that could fill a whole season, but instead they’re both finished up nice and tidy by the end of one episode. Season 4 could (maybe) have been better if the new writers had had a longer story arc to focus on (rescuing Troy and keeping Abed sane) (relatively), rather than the random crap they came up with on their own.
Never thought of that before, but you’re right, that could’ve been pretty cool to stretch those plots out. The Abed one, at least. Keeping Troy isolated from the rest of the group for a prolonged period would be a mistake, I feel, but maybe it could’ve worked out somehow.
I think part of that was, Harmon had no clue whether or not he was getting a 4th season (and most signs were pointing to “no”), so I think he wanted to have a satisfying season finale in case it retroactively became the series finale (and he was jonesing to do a The Wire-esque finale collage), but that unfortunately meant he needed to do some definitive, wrap-uppy stuff.
Season 4 sucked because season 3 sucked. I’m not saying those things because I believe they are true (though I do), but because I hate Dan Harmon’s brother and wish him to be fed to a Jeffrey Dahmer equivalent.
I appreciate a guy who can express his hurt feelings in an amusing and non-vitriolic way, despite existing and communicating within a significantly vitriolic atmosphere. I do wish the analogy wasn’t Season 3:Bones Harmon, because I like season 3 and Bones is a major tool, but whatever, it works.
Question… you know how Curb Your Enthusiasm got this huge bump in viewership in season 8, because a whole bunch of noobs had started watching the reruns on TBS or whatever? I wonder if the same could happen to Community? Seriously, I have seen more ads in the last month for the 11pm reruns on my local WB than I have in 4 years of NBC first-runs.
season 3 was shitty, the dreamatorium, inspector spacetime and the pandering to the fans ruined the season and even worse ruined Abed