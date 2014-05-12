Dan Harmon Speaks About The Cancellation Of ‘Community,’ Which Probably Won’t Be Picked Up Elsewhere

In case you missed it over the weekend, as predicted, NBC officially cancelled Community and basically dismantled Must See TV on Thursdays. Though the cast and Harmon took to Twitter to express their thanks after the announcement on Friday, Harmon spoke about the cancellation out in public for the first time on his podcast this weekend.
“We all know what happened yesterday, we all got drunk,” Harmon said the day after the Community cancellation. “I was in a place of grief … It’ll take weeks to sink in.”
He was flying to Portland for the taping of the podcast when he got the news. Via Deadline:
“I was on my way to LAX and somebody from Sony called me,” Harmon said. “The fans of that show have more reason to be upset than I do. I can try to make another show and also I got paid for every minute I cared about that show. The people that are most devastated are people who put unpaid labor into the show [aka fans]. They didn’t get compensated for it. They loved the show.”
Deadline also reports mostly based on hearsay that Community will not be resurrected in a new home, like Hulu (which would have the rights). It’s not a bad prediction, either. The cast — based on the tweets — really seemed like they were moving on, and Dan Harmon is very busy with Rick & Morty, which at this point gets nearly as high ratings on Adult Swim in the 18-49 demo than Community got on NBC. It also frees, potentially, Joel McHale to take over for Craig Ferguson (although, that seems unlikely). Donald Glover is gone. Chevy Chase is gone. Dan Harmon has another project, and Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Alison Brie won’t have any problems finding new gigs, either in feature films or in television. I am a little concerned for Danny Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown, but they’ll be all right, I suspect. Just keep them away from Nick & Nite.
It’s time to let it go, I think, although it remains to be seen if Community becomes the next Arrested Development and questions about a movie follow the cast around for years to come.
Updated: Dan Harmon took to his tumblr to kind of reiterate the same suggestion, which is basically that he’s not that wild about uncancelling Community, but he won’t stand in the way, either.
Let’s start with that, the idea that I don’t want this to continue. I don’t think I’m the guy that gets to say what happens at the more effective levels — my career would have a different shape if I were that guy … I will confess, however, that when Sony called me on Friday with the news, there was brief discussion at the end of the call about the concept of the show living elsewhere, and I was definitely in the “eh” column. For a million reasons, some selfish, some creative, one logistic, five sexual, three racist (in a good way) and, oddly, nine isometric …
I’m scared to tell you how little a difference I think my enthusiasm will make. I know fandom, when it gets this deep for this long, becomes almost religious, including the urge to stone the less than faithful. But there are lots of reasons a Community resurrection could be difficult. So be prepared for that.
He went on to basically say that one of the reasons he’s not incredibly enthusiastic about bringing Community back is because, essentially, he doesn’t want to pressure the fan community anymore, and doesn’t want us to feel like we owe it to him to fight for the resurrection of Community. It may or may not happen, but we should all relax, enjoy our lives, and let the people who make these decisions make these decisions.
So, maybe it’s not the end, but it would be difficult to bring it back, so it’s probably the end?
Source: Deadline and Dan Harmon’s Tumblr
Jim Rash already has his next gig as head of the NBA.
Or governor of Florida.
He is going to go by Sterling Silver.
I’m tired of the drama. Let’s just let Community become something cool for people to explore when they’re ready for something different.
Now pardon me while I do back-to-back viewings of the runs of Andy Richter Controls The Universe and Better Off Ted.
Ohh Oh Check out “Party Down” while you’re at it!
@Yogi I still miss that goddamn show. I really wish that the rumors of a movie happening had actually worked out.
I expect at least one more false, “Wait, it might be coming back after all!” before it finally goes down.
Speaking as Community Fan #1…I was amazed at how not-utterly-devastated I was to hear this news. Can’t explain it but, somehow, my life will go on.
This. Probably my favorite comedy of recent years, but it had a good run. Also, the awful 4th season probably helped prepare me for the series end better than anything.
I’d be co-No. 1 fan with you and I agree. It was really something special and we got nearly 100 episodes of it, way more than Freaks and Geeks or Andy Richter Controls the Universe. Each season was a gift we weren’t sure we were getting. And they’ll Lille forever as a prank pulled on nbc for half decade. A good run.
Smells like “closure” to me. Would love them to go on, but happy with what we had.
The new season of Arrested Development is the embodiment of “careful what you wish for.”
takes balls to say that around here, @garymyman …but I dont disagree
I think that without a sixth season we won’t be making too much of a fuss about a movie in years to come.
I felt the same. IF the show was cancelled after the 4th season I would’ve been more bummed but now the fifth season has ths “last hurrah” vibe.
And I personally believe most TV shows should only be around for 5 seasons.
Agreed. The list of TV shows that maintained creative quality for more than five seasons is pretty short (‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Mad Men’ are the only ones I can think of in the past 25 years).
I think Dan Harmon should now devote ALL of his energy to doubling the number of “Rick and Morty” episodes and/or starting the next season earlier.
I’ll take quality over quantity, but having him fully devoted to Rick and Morty is definitely the silver lining in all this.
Dan’s given another update, just FYI:
[danharmon.tumblr.com]
That was a really good read…almost like he’s a paid writer or something.
Annie’s boobs were Must See TV.
I see Danny Pudi ending up on TV Land. I see Yvette Nicole Brown ending up on one of the “ethnic” shows on TBS. Both very sad destinations considering their talent.
Danny Pudi was just in the newest Captain America movie, albeit briefly.
I hope Yvette host “the talking dead”
@GrammatonKleric The Russo brothers directed Cap 2, so that explains that.
Danny can always go back to being the “butt dial” guy from the T-Mobile ads! [www.youtube.com]
Nick & Nite is a show I’d watch. Danny Pudi as the fresh-faced rookie thrown into an undercover world of corruption, until he meets Yvette Nicole-Browns Marion Nite, a wildcard meth dealer just trying to make ends meet for her kids….who is also undercover. Nick & Nite coming to UPN in 2001.
fantastic!
Rick and Morty forever!
Numb. I just feel numb. It’s gonna be a few days before I can start feeling feelings about this.
Lesson learned: Fandom is stupid.
Never make the mistake of loving anything. [imgur.com]
Being a fan is healthy and fun. Too quickly becoming part of a fandom leads to cries of “bring back Firefly” like you’re doing mission work the show was cancelled over a decade ago. It’s ok to move on and find something else good. Silicon Valley is outstanding.
It’s interesting how almost every single season finale was written as though it could be the series finale (season 3 in particular), and they finally end this most reason season on a confident, almost cocky lamentation, this happens.
I’ve accepted this one as the end. Season 5 to me was an awesome return to form of Seasons 1 and 2, so I was happy with how it went. Nothing needs to be resolves, DVDs just need to be bought and loved.
Figured this would be the way he’d feel about it. At this point, I think he has a lot more reasons to be relieved about the cancellation than to be upset or sad about it. No more having to deal with Sony or NBC, no more agonizing about renewal, no more simply having to do the work (which can also be a satisfying thing, but he’s got Rick and Morty for that). Also relieved that he got to go out on a season that a lot of people loved. I imagine the only thing he’ll be particularly sad about losing is working with all the cool, funny people he assembled to work on the show.
somebody else said it first, but Rick and Morty is a nice consolation prize.
Danny Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown #truedetectiveseasontwo
The real joy of fandom is not fighting for more, but sharing what we had with those who aren’t yet fans.
I found Dan’s full statement much more comforting when I imagined it being read as an inspirational monologue by Jeff Winger.