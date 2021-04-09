Dan Levy’s Singular Style Is His Next Form Of Storytelling

Nothing about the success of Schitt’s Creek or the meteoric rise of its creator Dan Levy has been conventional. In fact, when skimming through the sea of think pieces and trade features praising the show’s inclusive comedy and its ability to sweep virtually any awards show this past year, it’s pretty much expected you’ll be reminded of just how unconventional Levy and his work are.

A small Canadian outfit produced on a shoestring budget cobbled together through sheer will (on the part of Levy) and some surreptitious connections within the comedy world (on the part of his father, the legendary Eugene Levy), Schitt’s Creek was hosted on Pop TV for every one of its six seasons. It wasn’t until Netflix began streaming old episodes of the show — one that follows a wealthy, out-of-touch family whose bank accounts are drained forcing them to build a new life in an unfortunately-named town — that people farther south began to take notice. And just as its popularity began to rise, Levy announced the series would be ending, wrapping up six years of storytelling that had largely gone unnoticed with a final season that would cement the series as a pop-culture behemoth.

So yes, unconventionality is a theme here — which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Levy is channeling that same motif to rewrite the script for a completely different medium: the world of fashion.

Now, on the one hand, no Schitt’s Creek fan would be shocked to learn that the man who played David Rose has good taste. Levy famously dressed each of the show’s main characters, meticulously selecting pieces for his fellow co-stars that would convey a sense of privilege and otherness beyond the outrageously accented dialogue and humorously ignorant antics acted out on screen. From men’s leather skirts to couture gowns, bohemian vintage, sharply tailored suits, and wigs … so many wigs, Levy ensured that the look of his series — one that would champion a kinder, more inclusive brand of comedy than we were used to — would be just as memorable and impactful as the message of the show itself.

It took audiences a while to discover that though, and because sometimes, life does in fact mirror art, Hollywood’s just now appreciating Levy’s own style. It only took a global pandemic and a year in lockdown but, like we said, “unconventional.”

Levy’s been (virtually) gracing awards shows this past year, racking up accolades for his work on the final season of Schitt’s Creek and though the red carpets have been stowed away and in-person celebrity schmoozing has been kiboshed because of social distancing rules, that hasn’t stopped the multihyphenate from crafting show-stopping looks that would feel revolutionary on the cat-walk, let alone a pixelated Zoom conference call.

At the Emmys last year, Levy prefaced his team’s eventual awards domination with a heather skirt suit designed by Thom Browne, head of the men’s fashion label celebrated for revolutionizing classic menswear. Browne also designed Levy’s iconic wedding ensemble for the Schitt’s Creek series finale. Both looks pushed the boundaries when it comes to the outdated expectations we put on menswear.

“I am always a fan of anyone who is true to his or herself … this is true fashion … this is true style,” Browne told WWD of the finale look. “I like to showcase these people in any way possible. We need more people like this in the world … bravo to Dan … bravo for his bravery and leadership.”