Atlantic City Bros Dancing In The Street On CNN Are Giving Shirtless Horse Head Mask Jogger Bro A Run For His Money

Editor-in-Chief
10.29.12 7 Comments

Look at the GIF above, won’t you? LOOK AT IT!

Now at the video from which this glorious GIF was derived, won’t you? LOOK AT IT! U mad, Ali Velshi?

This is America, where we laugh in the face of danger because we’re all made from God’s giant balls. Or just really stupid. Either way, I love the internet, which you know is what inspires things like this happen.

Your move, Horse Head Mask Bro.

(Via Timothy Burke. Video via Jose 3030.)

