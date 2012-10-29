Atlantic City Bros Dancing In The Street On CNN Are Giving Shirtless Horse Head Mask Jogger Bro A Run For His Money

Look at the GIF above, won’t you? LOOK AT IT!
Now at the video from which this glorious GIF was derived, won’t you? LOOK AT IT! U mad, Ali Velshi?
This is America, where we laugh in the face of danger because we’re all made from God’s giant balls. Or just really stupid. Either way, I love the internet, which you know is what inspires things like this happen.
Your move, Horse Head Mask Bro.
(Via Timothy Burke. Video via Jose 3030.)
Or where alcohol is available 24/7 just a short walk away.
Or (D) – All of the above. I choose D.
Man, here I am at work, waiting on the next earthquake like a sucker.
Challenge Accepted! Unicorn-headed hurricane rollerblader!
[www.youtube.com]
I love the commitment of the guy on the right doing the jackhammer.
I don’t know I am still thinking horse head guy was more creative.
Bro #1: Bros the desk guy said the pool is closed Bros!
Bro #2: Bro! Not cool bro, lets go swim in the hurricane!
Bro #3: Sweet ass idea bro! Bro, dibs on the Jackhammer bro!
Well, so much for Schrute Farms.