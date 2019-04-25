HBO

Podrick Payne is an easy Game of Thrones character to root for. He’s loyal, he’s lovable, and he’s a good singer — he’s a fan-favorite everyman in a world with dragons and undead armies. Pod is also known for something else: being well endowed. In a recent interview with Esquire, Daniel Portman, the actor who plays Ser Brienne of Tarth’s squire, was asked what he tells fans who question him about the infamous brothel scene in season three.

“A magician never reveals his secrets,” Portman said. “If I f*cking knew my life would be very different. I was 20 when that happened, so it was kind of like a kid in a candy shop. When you tell a 20-year-old actor, who’s sort of stumbled onto this big TV show, that all of a sudden you’re meant to be Casanova, people all over the world wonder whether or not it’s true. I would be lying if I said that that hadn’t been fun.” Regrettably, some fans have gone too far:

“I’ve been grabbed by so many… like the amount of like older, older women who are very…” Portman says, cutting himself off to make a grabbing hand gesture. “What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn’t happened for a while. In this day and age, you’d think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction. I don’t want to say it comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It’s certainly not cool.”

Those unfortunate incidents aside, Portman is still happy that he was cast as Podrick. “Some guy had his dick cut off,” he said, referring to Theon. “Then you’ve got a guy who’s meant to be this f*cking stallion, out of nowhere.” Podrick better survive the Battle of Winterfell (he won’t), or I’ll be furious (I will).

(Via Esquire)