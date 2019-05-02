Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game of Thrones will soon end, but HBO’s been preparing for the Westeros aftermath in style. Big Little Lies season two will arrive, the Chernobyl miniseries will soon debut, and Danny McBride’s making his HBO return in what will certainly be an entirely tasteful affair. Well, probably not so much. The Vice Principals co-creator (who writes, directs, and executive produces here) brings us his new evangelist-roasting series, The Righteous Gemstones, this summer. Co-starring John Goodman with McBride, the show aims to put a satiric spin on the often-corrupt business of raising hands and saving souls.

If the above teaser is any indication, this comedy series will either offend folks or send them rolling. Mass baptisms in tacky swimming pools? Check. Flashy wardrobes and ranting and raving and outraged competitors? Check. Oh, and the series will also star Walton Goggins as a character who clogs for Jesus with Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams along for the ride. From the synopsis:

The new comedy centers around a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work — all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. McBride will star as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanded it for a more modern audience. In addition to playing Jesse, McBride will also serve as a writer, director and executive producer on the series.

The Righteous Gemstones is currently set for an August debut on HBO.