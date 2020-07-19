TV

Danny Trejo Loved Pete Davidson’s ‘Amazing’ Song About Him On ‘SNL At Home’

SNL At Home was an experiment in what the sketch comedy show could do while everyone was stuck in their homes away from NBC studios, and the results were an interesting mix of recreating sketch concepts remotely and exploring the space with digital shorts and other concepts.

For Pete Davidson, it was a chance to use his mother’s basement as a recording studio and make some music videos. One of those videos was a song about Danny Trejo, which was basically bout the actor’s ubiquity in movies and signature mustache.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Trejo reflected on the video from May and what it meant to get his own song on Saturday Night Live. The best part was that Trejo wasn’t asked about it, he brought it up unprompted because he was so excited about it.

Oh, did you see that rap song Pete Davidson did for me on Saturday Night Live? God man, I couldn’t believe it. That was amazing. You know what’s amazing? He bought his own shirt. I couldn’t believe it. If his people would have asked, I would’ve gave him a dozen shirts!

Trejo probably appreciated the many shoutouts to Trejo’s Tacos in the song, which certainly helps business. But it’s nice to see someone get referenced on ‘SNL’ and call it ‘amazing.’ Not everyone is so lucky. Better than a song, of course, would be a new Machete. But apparently we’ll have to wait a bit longer on that.

