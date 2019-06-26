The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the upcoming Netflix series set long before the events of Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 The Dark Crystal movie, not only looks like a visually stunning adventure, but it also has one heck of a cast. It was previously announced that the likes of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alicia Vikander, and Mark Strong will voice various Gelfings, with Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andy Samberg, among others, as the Skeksis and Mystics, but on Wednesday, Netflix revealed even more famous people will speak for the elfs and weird bird-reptile things.
There’s Lena Headey as Maudra Fara, Benedict Wong as the General, Awkwafina as the Collector, Sigourney Weaver as the Myth-Speaker, Hannah John-Kamen as Naia, and Dave Goelz as Baffi, a Fizzgig. Okay, but who the heck are Maudra Fara, the General, etc.? You’ll have to wait until August 30, when Age of Resistance premieres, to find out (or click here for photos). Here’s the rest of the puppet-y crew, with the characters the cast is voicing.
The Gelfling
Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Rian
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Brea
Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Deet
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) as Tavra
Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech) as All-Maudra
Harris Dickinson (Maleficent 2) as Gurjin
Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Onica
Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen) as Cadia
Theo James (The Divergent Series) as Rek’yr
Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as Librarian
Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as Kylan
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox) as Seladon
Mark Strong (Kingsman) as Ordon
Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) as Mira
The Skeksis & Mystics
Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy) as The Gourmand
Mark Hamill (Child’s Play, Star Wars) as The Scientist
Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as The Hunter
Jason Isaacs (The OA) as The Emperor
Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as The Ritual Master
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective) as The Archer
Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as The Chamberlain
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine) as The Heretic
There are going to be so many babies named Rek’yr born in 2020.