The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the upcoming Netflix series set long before the events of Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 The Dark Crystal movie, not only looks like a visually stunning adventure, but it also has one heck of a cast. It was previously announced that the likes of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alicia Vikander, and Mark Strong will voice various Gelfings, with Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andy Samberg, among others, as the Skeksis and Mystics, but on Wednesday, Netflix revealed even more famous people will speak for the elfs and weird bird-reptile things.

There’s Lena Headey as Maudra Fara, Benedict Wong as the General, Awkwafina as the Collector, Sigourney Weaver as the Myth-Speaker, Hannah John-Kamen as Naia, and Dave Goelz as Baffi, a Fizzgig. Okay, but who the heck are Maudra Fara, the General, etc.? You’ll have to wait until August 30, when Age of Resistance premieres, to find out (or click here for photos). Here’s the rest of the puppet-y crew, with the characters the cast is voicing.

The Gelfling

Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Deet

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) as Tavra

Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech) as All-Maudra

Harris Dickinson (Maleficent 2) as Gurjin

Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Onica

Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen) as Cadia

Theo James (The Divergent Series) as Rek’yr

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as Librarian

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as Kylan

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox) as Seladon

Mark Strong (Kingsman) as Ordon

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) as Mira

The Skeksis & Mystics

Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy) as The Gourmand

Mark Hamill (Child’s Play, Star Wars) as The Scientist

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as The Hunter

Jason Isaacs (The OA) as The Emperor

Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as The Ritual Master

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective) as The Archer

Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as The Chamberlain

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine) as The Heretic

There are going to be so many babies named Rek’yr born in 2020.