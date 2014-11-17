Daryl And Carol Went For A Ride On This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

#AMC #GIFs #The Walking Dead
11.16.14 4 years ago 29 Comments
This week’s The Walking Dead focused on Daryl and Carol. They did not have good luck with vehicles…

face-off

drop

drop-2

Nope. No luck at all.

run-over

But there is a plan here.

plan

I have a wild theory about who Daryl will be bringing out of the bushes. I’ll let Dustin have fun with that in his full episode recap later on. Other notable GIFs are on the next page.

