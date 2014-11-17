Daryl And Carol Went For A Ride On This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

This week’s The Walking Dead focused on Daryl and Carol. They did not have good luck with vehicles…
Nope. No luck at all.
But there is a plan here.
I have a wild theory about who Daryl will be bringing out of the bushes. I’ll let Dustin have fun with that in his full episode recap later on. Other notable GIFs are on the next page.
Y’all bring you a game in the comments. Its what dustin uses to do his write ups.
When he cut open those tents it became pretty clear why Everyone Hates Chris.
Shouldn’t that van have landed nose first before bouncing on its wheels? I was ready for someone to have a broken back when I saw the landing. But the only real injury is Carol’s seat belt burn. That indicates that it really took the main hit on the van nose.
It’s magic! But seriously it showed them upside down and then suddenly it fell rightside up. I’m starting to think this show isn’t based on reality.
@Baltimore Dan Darryl killed the zombies at the door in the hall at night. That’s who he was burning on the roof.
@sportsbefunyo The zombies don’t constantly make noise. They start to growl, hiss and moan when they get sight of a human. They didn’t moan at the fire. They get agitated when they see their meal, not investigate it. They don’t travel by boat because these characters, like most of the current population has no idea how to fish for survival or use a boat. (Darryl, Abraham and Rick probably know how, but I’d just be stereotyping them, so far we haven’t seen them show any aptitude for it). Like a rowboat or a motorboat most people can get the hang of quickly or learn on the fly, but any boat big enough to fit our group, (what are the odds of 2 workable boats ((with keys) not yet already taken, just sitting in the marina))) is going to need someone with just a bit of experience captaining. So far our heroes haven’t shown they have that.
The van did tumble an extremely goofy way and did not land like I expected…but at least Gimple didn’t give Carol the ability to alter the van’s trajectory. Or did he? Shit…he Gimple’d the van.
With all the issues they’ve had so far with just CARS, I’d be terrified to get into a boat. I mean, if they crash, you drown.
The Governor.
I mean, how dead is Gareth really?
The Governor’s brother, The Mayor.
Keyser Soze
Why do people keep letting Dustin do recaps? He’s just gonna get 5 obvious things wrong in his recap then posit a theory that is just stupid, and probably have like 2 more errors in that which makes you really know he watches the show while doing chores, then just phoned his recap in.
Just to clarify, I was replying to the text in the article that Dustin will do a review in the future people that will jump on me and say “HE DIDN’T WRITE THIS!”. Chet is a hero and I love his work.
Because every time someone drops in to say how wrong he is, 4 more agree in the comments. Then 8 more come up with witty insults and it all adds up to lots of clicks for the advertisers. Your post, my reply and the Irish thread above are evidence of this. It’s like 9 or 10 unique clicks about a write up that’s not even out yet.
That’s why I did this in Chet’s post. Still I hate that is uproxx’s new system
@MagSeven And that’s why I no longer read Dustin’s articles. I even stopped looking at UPROXX on my phone because the mobile site doesn’t list the author and I don’t want to give him a click by accident.
@TmF, I’m with you. I rarely read Dustin’s articles anymore.
He already boogered it up. Trying to say that the abuse book was Daryl’s, not Carol’s.
@Truckules It’s not rarely for me. I don’t even click. If I see his name, I keep on scrolling. A Rowles post could be about a new Deadwood season and I’d skip it.
T-Dog?
Omar’s comin
Has to be Snake Plissken with someone immediately saying “I heard you were dead”
I typically don’t have much trouble suspending my disbelief, even in a show that gets ridiculous as The Walking Dead. But the van scene really made me roll my eyes. Not even halfway believable. They could have just found a bridge that was less elevated, but nope.
Never mind that the show takes place around Atlanta, a city that is made up of 54% black people.
This joke stopped working a few seasons ago. The Walking Dead is actually one of the more actually diverse shows on tv right now.
Everybody hates Chris is working for the Irish because Everybody hates British rule.
It was aliens
Mullet wise this show lacks diversity.
I wish Yvette Nicole Brown did the recaps.
I wish Dustin hosted The Talking Dead.