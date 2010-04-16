Daryl Gates Is Dead

Daryl F. Gates died this morning at the age of 83. Gates, as you may know, was Los Angeles’ police commissioner during the 1992 riots. Gates’ roundly criticized approach to the riots eventually led to his resignation. He’s unpopular with a lot of folks for a number of reasons, including his violent approach to the drug war and his occasional racist moments.

But a man just died, and whether or not he deserves it, most of us would choose to reflect on a positive contribution to the world. That, to me, is the above video. Gates appeared on Da Ali G show some years back. He offered Ali G some advice on how to mule drugs inside of your person, and when to worry if it doesn’t come out the back end. Certainly one of the show’s more under-appreciated moments.

We can say this about television: it allows us to reflect on the things we want to reflect on, and it lets us choose whether to embrace a greater truth or escape it. Usually it’s dumb, sometimes it’s brilliant, and once in a while, given the circumstances, it’s just perfect.