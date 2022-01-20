Dave Chappelle’s The Closer controversy (which sourced from his re-upped trans jokes and how he declared himself “Team TERF”) faded away without real resolution other than Dave saying that people should vote with their dollars or be quiet regarding his alma mater’s planned naming of a theater after him. He’s continued touring and stayed very busy, but he’s expressing regrets for being too “busy” (yep, that’s the word he used, and that’s heartbreaking because a lot of us do the same) to return a text from Bob Saget before the Full House star suddenly passed away (at age 65) ten days ago.

TMZ posted video footage of Dave performing at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club last Friday. In the process, Dave declared, “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest.” The 48-year-old comedian added. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me.”

Dave phrased this as his fellow comedians “dying like hotcakes” while still expressing shock over Saget’s death. Then came the regrets: “Man, he just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious.”

TMZ summed up how close Dave and Bob were throughout their lives:

Chappelle was not only a friend of Bob’s, he was always there for him when Bob was holding fundraising events for Scleroderma. As you know, Bob’s sister died of the disease when she was 47. It tore Bob apart, and he vowed to be a champion in finding a cure … and that he was.

Brb, gonna go return some texts before it’s too late.

(Via TMZ)