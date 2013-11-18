Dave Chappelle Granted A Rare Local News Interview Over The Weekend

Here’s Dave Chappelle talking to Reg Chapman, a reporter at WCCO in Minneapolis, about why doing stand-up in big arenas is not for him…

“I have friends who are comedians that are good at doing, you know, rock star-sized venues and they have the kind of act for it. But I like when you use the word intimate because I feel like that’s kind of what, ideally, it should be. I know this is not a very funny interview but I’m hilarious, you’re just going to have to take my word for it.”

Here’s part one…

http://CBSMIN.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=460601;hostDomain=video.minneapolis.cbslocal.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9530292;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=CBS.MINN%252Fworldnowplayer;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixedAnd here’s part two…http://CBSMIN.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=692013;hostDomain=video.minneapolis.cbslocal.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9530753;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=CBS.MINN%252Fworldnowplayer;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixed

UPDATE: Well it looks like the video embeds from the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis aren’t cooperating, but you can watch them both on the WCCO website.