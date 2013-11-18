Dave Chappelle Granted A Rare Local News Interview Over The Weekend

#Dave Chappelle
Editor-in-Chief
11.18.13 7 Comments

Here’s Dave Chappelle talking to Reg Chapman, a reporter at WCCO in Minneapolis, about why doing stand-up in big arenas is not for him…

“I have friends who are comedians that are good at doing, you know, rock star-sized venues and they have the kind of act for it. But I like when you use the word intimate because I feel like that’s kind of what, ideally, it should be. I know this is not a very funny interview but I’m hilarious, you’re just going to have to take my word for it.”

Here’s part one…

http://CBSMIN.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=460601;hostDomain=video.minneapolis.cbslocal.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9530292;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=CBS.MINN%252Fworldnowplayer;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixedAnd here’s part two…http://CBSMIN.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=692013;hostDomain=video.minneapolis.cbslocal.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9530753;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=CBS.MINN%252Fworldnowplayer;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixed

UPDATE: Well it looks like the video embeds from the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis aren’t cooperating, but you can watch them both on the WCCO website.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dave Chappelle
TAGSDAVE CHAPPELLEinterviewslocal news

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP