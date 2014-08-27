Dave Grohl, Sandra Bullock, And Dozens More Parodied ‘We Are The World’ For Chelsea Handler’s Final Show

Chelsea Handler’s final episode of Chelsea Lately is in the books, and now she’s free to do whatever she wants (it’ll probably involve naked photos and day drinking — the perfect life!). The finale happened last night, and even if you don’t much care for Handler’s particular brand of tipsy brunch comedy, I can guarantee that at least one famous person you like was in attendance. A partial list:

Gwen Stefani, T.J. Miller, Selena Gomez, Gerard Butler, Justin Theroux, Kate Beckinsale, Fergie, Avril Lavigne, Trace Adkins, Dave Grohl, Alanis Morrissette, LeAnn Rimes, Vanessa Hudgens, Joel McHale, Naya Rivera, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Miley Cyrus, Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Josh Gad, Kathy Griffin, Leah Remini, Wiz Khalifa, Anna Faris, Tim Gunn, Chloe Grace Moretz, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Johnny Knoxville, Kelly Osbourne.

It’s a weird mix of my favorite people (Joel McHale, Dave Grohl, Anna Faris), my least favorite people (Dane Cook, Kathy Griffin), and people who I have no opinion on either way (Vanessa Hudgens). In that sense, it was a perfect finale for a show on E!.