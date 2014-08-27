Dave Grohl, Sandra Bullock, And Dozens More Parodied ‘We Are The World’ For Chelsea Handler’s Final Show

Chelsea Handler’s final episode of Chelsea Lately is in the books, and now she’s free to do whatever she wants (it’ll probably involve naked photos and day drinking — the perfect life!). The finale happened last night, and even if you don’t much care for Handler’s particular brand of tipsy brunch comedy, I can guarantee that at least one famous person you like was in attendance. A partial list:
Gwen Stefani, T.J. Miller, Selena Gomez, Gerard Butler, Justin Theroux, Kate Beckinsale, Fergie, Avril Lavigne, Trace Adkins, Dave Grohl, Alanis Morrissette, LeAnn Rimes, Vanessa Hudgens, Joel McHale, Naya Rivera, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Miley Cyrus, Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Josh Gad, Kathy Griffin, Leah Remini, Wiz Khalifa, Anna Faris, Tim Gunn, Chloe Grace Moretz, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Johnny Knoxville, Kelly Osbourne.
It’s a weird mix of my favorite people (Joel McHale, Dave Grohl, Anna Faris), my least favorite people (Dane Cook, Kathy Griffin), and people who I have no opinion on either way (Vanessa Hudgens). In that sense, it was a perfect finale for a show on E!.
If you got to know Brody Stevens he’d be one of your least favorite people.
All great shows air their finales on a Tuesday night in August.
tsss, tsss, goodbye to E!, where’s she goin to F! or G! or somethin? tsss tsss #DoubleAlphabets
Fawk yeah chippah!! Tsss, homerun Cocksuckah!!
Pekas!!!
And don’t think it hasn’t been a little slice of heaven…’cause it hasn’t.
Marlee Matlin signing was a nice touch
Of course Josh Gad is there.
Fergie and Avril back to back? What god did we incur the wrath of?
I think that’s just proof that God is dead…
Dave Ghrol & Joel McHale (who I believe E! probably forced him to do it since he’s part of E! with The Soup) you both disappointment me :'(
The rest of who showed up I already hate to begin with so fuck them all
It’s the “Who’s Who” of F-Listers!!
The Five Signs You Are Hanging With The Wrong Crowd:
1.) Your friends only support you when you live their way
2.) They create and thrive on negativity
3.) They destroy your other relationships for their own benefit
4.) They are never there when you need them
5.) You’re forced to parody “We Are The World” and pretend your besties with Chelsea Handler
Chloe Grace Moretz, please, I implore thee… get out, before it’s too late :(