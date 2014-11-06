David Chase Hints At The Idea Of A ‘Sopranos’ Prequel. (Kind Of.)

David Chase is making the rounds to promote the release of The Sopranos on Blu-Ray, and part of those rounds included a sit-down with the Associated Press, and at said sit-down he kinda sorta almost floated the idea of a Sopranos prequel set in late-1960s New Jersey. So if you heard a low rumble of “OHHHHs” and “AYYYYYs” emanating from the Newark area yesterday, that could be why.
From the AP:
The 69-year old show runner says he wouldn’t mind exploring the era before the show began.
“Even if I did it, it wouldn’t be ‘The Sopranos’ that was on the air — obviously at least one person is gone that we would need,” he says. “There are a couple of eras that would be interesting for me to talk about, about Newark, New Jersey. One would be (the) late ’60s, early ’70s, about all the racial animosity, or the beginning, the really true beginning of the flood of drugs.”
A few things:
- I love this new thing David Chase is doing where he’s getting a little loose-lipped with reporters and sending Sopranos fans into a tizzy. Remember when he supposedly said Tony didn’t die at the end of the show and then doubled back to say that wasn’t what he said? That was a great time. So’s this. I hope he starts his next interview with “CHRISTOPHER IS ALIVE AND LIVING IN ORLANDO.”
- Please, for the love of God, let this series be about Pauly and Silvio in high school. I know the timeline doesn’t work because Pauly was like a decade older than Silvio. I don’t care. Make it work.
- Speaking of timelines, the one for this potential series would match up with the one on Mad Men, which is helmed by former Sopranos scribe Matthew Weiner. And they’d be right across the river from each other. Let’s send Young Pauly on a date with Sally Draper. Yes, let’s very much do that. I’m picturing a 15-year-old gray-haired Pauly Walnuts standing at the door of the Draper-Francis household as Betty gives him a dismissive once over. It would explain so much.
In conclusion…
Boardwalk Empires has better ending if you think that the young doc worker at the start of the last season was actually Corrado Soprano,
Pauly could be 26 and still in 10th grade.
I always wondered if Paulie was illiterate. They hinted at it a couple times over the years.
I’ve got an idea that will make millions: a prequel series with Tony Blundetto as a political boss/gangster in Prohibition era Atlantic City. Get on it, Chase.
It wouldn’t matter than Paulie is way older than Silvio. Paulie could be like McConaghey in Dazed and Confused – he’s still hanging around high school even though he’s like 26. I imagine he already has the silver wing-tips.
Alright alright alright
I think it’s more like: “a’ight a’ight a’ight already!’
Your high school mobsters idea wouldn’t work because in one episode(the one where he tries to integrate his mom into the old lady retirement home club) he mentions that 8th grade was his last year whilst passively threatening a high school principal who was his childhood friend. Yes I am a Sopranos nut.
“Your face really cleared up!”