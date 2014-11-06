David Chase Hints At The Idea Of A ‘Sopranos’ Prequel. (Kind Of.)

David Chase is making the rounds to promote the release of The Sopranos on Blu-Ray, and part of those rounds included a sit-down with the Associated Press, and at said sit-down he kinda sorta almost floated the idea of a Sopranos prequel set in late-1960s New Jersey. So if you heard a low rumble of “OHHHHs” and “AYYYYYs” emanating from the Newark area yesterday, that could be why.

From the AP:

The 69-year old show runner says he wouldn’t mind exploring the era before the show began.

“Even if I did it, it wouldn’t be ‘The Sopranos’ that was on the air — obviously at least one person is gone that we would need,” he says. “There are a couple of eras that would be interesting for me to talk about, about Newark, New Jersey. One would be (the) late ’60s, early ’70s, about all the racial animosity, or the beginning, the really true beginning of the flood of drugs.”