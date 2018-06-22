David Cross Confirms That Shooting ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Was Chaotic: ‘It Wasn’t An Easy Shoot’

#Netflix #Arrested Development
06.21.18 2 hours ago

Netflix

If it wasn’t clear by this point, making season five of Arrested Development was not as fun as seemed in the past. Outside of the Jeffrey Tambor accusations and the incident with Jessica Walter, Mitch Hurwitz detailed how he was not on set in the same way that he had been in past seasons. This led to an intervention by the cast and crew, led by Jason Bateman, and seemed to indicate that the process was fairly stressful.

It’s something David Cross confirmed during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, seeming to blame the chaotic shoot on some of the behavior that made headlines before the show’s premiere on Netflix according to Indiewire:

“It wasn’t an easy shoot,” he said. “We’re getting new pages. It was not cool, for an actor, it was a difficult time, because for myriad reasons I won’t go into, we’d get a script, they weren’t done. You’d get something at night, it’d be fucking pages and pages of stuff and then it would change later on that night. And then you’d get in in the morning, and you’d have two and a half new pages of long stuff.”

He added, “That’s hard for anybody. … It was one of the things that added to the tension, and people weren’t able to do the scenes correctly. That was a big part of it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentDAVID CROSSJEFFREY TAMBORJESSICA WALTERNETFLIX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 7 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP