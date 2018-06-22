If it wasn’t clear by this point, making season five of Arrested Development was not as fun as seemed in the past. Outside of the Jeffrey Tambor accusations and the incident with Jessica Walter, Mitch Hurwitz detailed how he was not on set in the same way that he had been in past seasons. This led to an intervention by the cast and crew, led by Jason Bateman, and seemed to indicate that the process was fairly stressful.
It’s something David Cross confirmed during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, seeming to blame the chaotic shoot on some of the behavior that made headlines before the show’s premiere on Netflix according to Indiewire:
“It wasn’t an easy shoot,” he said. “We’re getting new pages. It was not cool, for an actor, it was a difficult time, because for myriad reasons I won’t go into, we’d get a script, they weren’t done. You’d get something at night, it’d be fucking pages and pages of stuff and then it would change later on that night. And then you’d get in in the morning, and you’d have two and a half new pages of long stuff.”
He added, “That’s hard for anybody. … It was one of the things that added to the tension, and people weren’t able to do the scenes correctly. That was a big part of it.”
