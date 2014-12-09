David Goyer’s ‘Krypton’ TV Series Has Found A Home At Syfy

Syfy has confirmed that they are currently working on a Krypton origin series that will be produced by Man of Steel screenwriter David Goyer and written by Once Upon a Time and Sarah Connor Chronicles writer Ian Goldberg. At this early point, the details are naturally slim, but THR is reporting that she show will center around Superman‘s grandfather:

From Warner Horizon Television and DC Comics, Krypton takes place years before the Superman legend we know, when the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This drama, which is in development, follows the Man of Steel’s grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.

That sounds interesting. But it also sounds a little bit like Caprica, which Syfy spun-off from Battlestar Galactica the last time they tried their hand at telling an origin story.

That show, of course, failed to attain the kind of longevity and impact that BSG had, but with the strength of the DC brand and curiosity about all things comic book at an all-time high, this project will at least start off with a healthy footing, assuming that it makes it to air. The thing is, how will it do after that?

The comparison is going to be made between this show and Gotham, but Gotham at least has iconic characters peppered throughout with the promise of more as time ticks on. So while it’s not a “Batman” show in the classic sense of the term, it at least exists in a world that is extremely familiar to Batman fans because of those characters. The same isn’t likely going to be said of Krypton, and that presents a real challenge for Goyer and Goldberg.

Another challenge is in the construction of Krypton. When Dan reported on the initial rumors about this project, two takeaways were that Krypton sounded “ambitious” and expensive, and that hasn’t changed. Can this series possibly match the look of Krypton as it was portrayed in Man of Steel on a Syfy budget? I know the channel has supposedly turned a corner and they’re looking to rehabilitate their brand, but I’d like Krypton‘s chances better if it was being developed at HBO or a cable channel with a better track record with original programming.

With that said, though, Syfy chose to develop this and it is exactly the kind of splashy project that can alter people’s perceptions about a network if done right. So time will tell.

It’s also worth noting, I suppose, that an existing relationship between Syfy, Warner Bros, and David Goyer might not be the worst thing in the world for Constantine fans. The show could find a new home should NBC decide that they don’t want to continue with Goyer’s other DC-verse television series after its initial 13-episode run.

(Source: THR)