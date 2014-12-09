David Goyer’s ‘Krypton’ TV Series Has Found A Home At Syfy

Syfy has confirmed that they are currently working on a Krypton origin series that will be produced by Man of Steel screenwriter David Goyer and written by Once Upon a Time and Sarah Connor Chronicles writer Ian Goldberg. At this early point, the details are naturally slim, but THR is reporting that she show will center around Superman‘s grandfather:
From Warner Horizon Television and DC Comics, Krypton takes place years before the Superman legend we know, when the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This drama, which is in development, follows the Man of Steel’s grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.
That sounds interesting. But it also sounds a little bit like Caprica, which Syfy spun-off from Battlestar Galactica the last time they tried their hand at telling an origin story.
That show, of course, failed to attain the kind of longevity and impact that BSG had, but with the strength of the DC brand and curiosity about all things comic book at an all-time high, this project will at least start off with a healthy footing, assuming that it makes it to air. The thing is, how will it do after that?
The comparison is going to be made between this show and Gotham, but Gotham at least has iconic characters peppered throughout with the promise of more as time ticks on. So while it’s not a “Batman” show in the classic sense of the term, it at least exists in a world that is extremely familiar to Batman fans because of those characters. The same isn’t likely going to be said of Krypton, and that presents a real challenge for Goyer and Goldberg.
Another challenge is in the construction of Krypton. When Dan reported on the initial rumors about this project, two takeaways were that Krypton sounded “ambitious” and expensive, and that hasn’t changed. Can this series possibly match the look of Krypton as it was portrayed in Man of Steel on a Syfy budget? I know the channel has supposedly turned a corner and they’re looking to rehabilitate their brand, but I’d like Krypton‘s chances better if it was being developed at HBO or a cable channel with a better track record with original programming.
With that said, though, Syfy chose to develop this and it is exactly the kind of splashy project that can alter people’s perceptions about a network if done right. So time will tell.
It’s also worth noting, I suppose, that an existing relationship between Syfy, Warner Bros, and David Goyer might not be the worst thing in the world for Constantine fans. The show could find a new home should NBC decide that they don’t want to continue with Goyer’s other DC-verse television series after its initial 13-episode run.
(Source: THR)
“As he brings hope and equality to Krypton… which doesn’t carry much dramatic weight because the audience knows everyone will be dead in like twenty years”
Stoked. Anything to wash the taste of Smallville out of my mouth.
This is the stupidest fucking thing. First, who cares. The planet fucking explodes. Second, comic book Krypton was about as fair and equal and hopeful as motherfucking norrthe korea. third, SUperman is the greastest hero because that’s how his parents raised him. Figures Goyer doesn’t know this since he managed to make the mtoherufkcing Kents into giant assholes.
MoS fucking sucked. The only thing Goyer is good at is insults. FUcking dicksack
This. If not for Mark Hamill coming back to play the Trickster in the Flash, this would have caused me to block out all DC projects until someone wises up and stops hiring that stain.
I wish he’d go method for this project and shoot himself into space.
I have to meet yet anyone who want to dwelve into the mythos of Grandad El.
I make more sense drunk off my ass than any of Goyer’s movies ever have.
So he’s trying to turn krypton into Westeros, a land of political intrigue and incest, and where people die alot.
See, it doesnt really matter at that point when you know the fucking planet is doomed.
Strange Fact of the Day: “Krypton explodes” has the same number of letters as “prostate milking”
Hope you didn’t bet your bottom dollar…
Krypton will probably look a lot like Vancouver.
Most super hero cities do.
Not hate. Embarrassed by.
…
Because comics are serious business.
I’ll pass hard on this one
I thought they recently announced TV Flash would be in JL?
It’s on SyFy, eh? No thanks.
The only bright spot of this mess. I already ignore everything on that channel knowing the moment I get into it, they’ll cancel it.
No, they hired some pretty boy.
The problem is that most DC characters are flat. Most of the non-Batman heroes have adventures because they’re good and the bad guys are bad, which works in comic books but becomes problematic in movies and TV.
There’s no core dark side to anyone in the Justice League other than Batman, and there’s no core light side to any of their villains. Lex Luthor is just a dick, and that gets boring after two episodes.