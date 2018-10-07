Netflix

Actors sometimes have to take up side gigs. Stranger Things adult David Harbour — and future Hellboy — will have to add “wedding officiant” to his résumé. Last month, the actor agreed to marry two fans to each other after a Twitter “wedding challenge.” Now he’s been asked to do it again. But this time he’s upping the stakes.

Since Stranger Things began in 2016, Harbour as gone from character actor to household name, all thanks to nabbing the role of Chief Hooper. Since then, he’s been happy to do what his fans wish: He’s hung out with penguins, he’s posed for senior photos.

So when, earlier this year, a fan went to Twitter, posting, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”, Harbour actually chimed in. He responded, “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.”

He got 171,000 retweets, most of those in less than 24 hours.