David Letterman Announces That He’ll Retire In 2015

Update: Watch Letterman Announce His Retirement To A Standing Ovation

For some time now people have speculated how much longer late night TV elder statesman David Letterman, who turns 67 later this month, would continue his run. Well, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Letterman announced today — during a live taping of his show that will air tonight — that he’s calling it a career in 2015.

Letterman began his run as a late night talk show host in 1982 on NBC. He began hosting his current CBS show in 1993. No word yet on who will be replacing him, but Craig Ferguson — whose current show is produced by Letterman’s production company, Worldwide Pants — is probably a leading candidate.

UPDATE: Via Dave Itzkoff, here’s the official statement on Letterman’s retirement release by his publicist…