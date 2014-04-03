David Letterman Announces That He’ll Retire In 2015

Update: Watch Letterman Announce His Retirement To A Standing Ovation
For some time now people have speculated how much longer late night TV elder statesman David Letterman, who turns 67 later this month, would continue his run. Well, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Letterman announced today — during a live taping of his show that will air tonight — that he’s calling it a career in 2015.
Letterman began his run as a late night talk show host in 1982 on NBC. He began hosting his current CBS show in 1993. No word yet on who will be replacing him, but Craig Ferguson — whose current show is produced by Letterman’s production company, Worldwide Pants — is probably a leading candidate.
UPDATE: Via Dave Itzkoff, here’s the official statement on Letterman’s retirement release by his publicist…
What’s going to be the more popular Facebook comment: “Should’ve done it years ago” or “That guy’s still on TV?”
That or, “Who?”
How about good fucking riddance to a pompous asshole?
I understand the choice for his replacement is down to Jerry Seinfeld and Louis C.K.
Why not both? I’d tune in every night.
I haven’t watched Dave (or really any late night shows aside from “The Daily Show”) in ages, but early Letterman – anyone remember his short-lived morning show besides me? – was hugely influential in shaping my sense of humour and frame of reference. His retirement may be overdue, but I’ll thank him for the memories nonetheless.
I was only 13 or so when it was on, so I didn’t really get how subversive it was at the time, but I really enjoyed it. It was such a strange thing that it took me a while to realize that the Edwin Newman segments were actual real news reports.
Oops, actually I was about 11.
I think he shaped late night TV as a whole.
My dad took me to a “Late Night” taping when I was twelve and looked old enough to beat the “must be at least sixteen years old” requirement for admission. I still have the episode on an old VHS tape somewhere.
And I absolutely cherish my copy of “Late Night with David Letterman: The Book.” Where else can one relive the NBC Afterschool Special, “They Took My TV Show Away”?
In a perfect world, Louis CK actually gets The Late Show in real life after being passed over for it in his own TV series.
No way. The last thing I want is Louis CK tied to a desk hundreds of nights a year.
He has been on CBS since 1993? Holy crap. I watched a lot of his shows on NBC, but don’t think I’ve seen a single CBS one. They felt different.
How would you know they felt different if you’ve never seen one?
Regardless of that comment, every American who’s ever owned a TV has seen at least one episode of The Late Show.
Let me clarify my statement. I meant watched an entire show. I didn’t make it through a single show on CBS, but I’ve watched many NBC shows all the way through. I always got the feeling I’d miss something, it was like he kept the jokes coming all the way up to the last minute on NBC.
Just wanted to say that Ferguson is the best and he should definitely get the 11:30 spot. Oh and thanks for the good times, Dave. BACK TO CRAIG!!!
I’d be quite fine with Ferguson taking over.
I don’t want Louis CK to get the spot, but for purely selfish reasons like RP said in his comment above.
But I love Craig at 12:35. I don’t know if he would be willing to clean up his show (or make it more ‘relatable’ aka ‘boring’) just to fit into the 11:30 bracket…. it’ll be interesting indeed! A clean, generic Craig just wouldn’t be the Craig that I love…
Obviously I’d watch anyway, but I’m just putting that out there as a concern.
I agree. Craig is great but will his demeanor work at 1130 where they have to be a little cleaner.
I don’t see Craig trying to change his show to the 11:30 time slot. He’s so good interviewing celebrities and thinking outside of the box that I think a new audience would like him. Also, he’s sure to bring all of his old fans with him because who the hell is gonna quit on Craig? He’ll never get Letterman numbers but I think he would be consistent and reputable.
I don’t think his shtick would work that early. He’s my favorite late night host as well, but his show is so weird… it wouldn’t get Late Show numbers, so CBS would fire him. I’d hate to see that.
I love Craig, but surely CBS will be considering someone to counter the younger-skewing Fallon/Meyers juggernaut. Are we nearing the moment when they steal away Carson Daly from NBC to Craig’s chair?
Conan?
Oh. That would mean Conan would have taken over for Dave twice.
Colbert picked a bag week to get horrible PR.
That’s right. BAG WEEK.
I am old.
Aw, that makes me sad. I started watching Dave when I was 10 and parents let me stay up late in the summer. I’m just shy of 30, so this is kind of a big deal for me. I love this cranky old bastard.
Bet his last show will be an epic blowout, though.
It’s probably time. He was the best for about 15 years, but after watching the episode the other night –he’s clearly mailing it in. He’s a legend and it’ll be weird not having him on, but it’s time.
Dave “mailing it in” is still better than most stuff on the TV. he’s been my man for all 31 years. i’ll miss him and his snark every evening.
I still love Dave and think he’s the overall best late night host that’s currently on television.
This gets a resounding “okay” from me.
David Letterman had the biggest influence on my life. No one will ever come close.
I hope Space Ghost is named new host of Late Night.
This is the correct answer. If Zorak isn’t his band leader though, we riot.
Let the power of Ponch compel you!
No one can reasonably claim he’s as good as he’s ever been, but he’s still one of the better interviews around. Hell, even when he doesn’t give a fuck about the guest at all it becomes entertaining.
Plus, he’s just the definition of “comfort television” at this point. He’s basically always been there. It’s gonna fucking suck not to have Letterman on tv even if i don’t watch it every night.
Subconsciously in retrospect I think I created an uproxx id for this epic event.
Oceans could be filled with the water letterman has carried. Douse us, douse us down 2015 Dave!!
#longliveletterman
SEACREST!!! amiright?
Hey Letterman, I DID IT! FUCK YOU!
The times, they are-a changin’
“Will it float” formed my opinion on his show circa 2001 – after that I assumed he was trying to make as intentionally stupid product as possible to force CBS to ask him to leave, but he still usually brought it for the interviews. It was still my favorite of the Late Night Shows of the time. (only Conan, occasionally Tom Snyder, and later Craig Ferguson even came close).