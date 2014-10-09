David Letterman Talked To A Holographic Japanese Teen Girl Last Night

The Wiki for famed Vocaloid Hatsune Miku is approximately nine million words long, so I’ll keep this brief: “she” is a CGI pop star developed by Japan’s Crypton Future Media that’s able to sing whatever you tell “her” to. Peachy. Hatsune’s also absurdly popular, having opened for Lady Gaga and last night, “she” was on Late Show with a Very Confused David Letterman. Should’ve gotten Krieger to fill in.

