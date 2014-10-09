David Letterman Talked To A Holographic Japanese Teen Girl Last Night

The Wiki for famed Vocaloid Hatsune Miku is approximately nine million words long, so I’ll keep this brief: “she” is a CGI pop star developed by Japan’s Crypton Future Media that’s able to sing whatever you tell “her” to. Peachy. Hatsune’s also absurdly popular, having opened for Lady Gaga and last night, “she” was on Late Show with a Very Confused David Letterman. Should’ve gotten Krieger to fill in.
she has a head set and a hand mic?
so will the state of New York Let Kreiger marry her too?
I kept expecting 2pac to show up during the performance.
Dave looks like he’s silently cursing whoever did that booking.
Honestly I think he agreed to it because he’s done. “Yeah, sure, what the hell. If you can get it, we’ll put it on. Her? Whatever. Sure, kid.”
This. This is proof that I’m right when I say “the masses have shit taste”.
Which is fine, I mean, I’ve completely accepted it. This is something I’ve been trying to understand since Nirvana, but it is sort of a weight off, to really understand that there is no hope, and that statistically, everyone on Earth is completely retarded when it comes to musical taste.
Don’t tell me if this is true or not, because I’m certain that it is: there are already entire sites dedicated to porn of this thing, right?