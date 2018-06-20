David Lynch Initially Walked Away From Showtime Over Their ‘Twin Peaks’ Budget

#Twin Peaks
06.19.18 34 mins ago

Courtesy of CBS Home Entertainment

Nominations for the 2018 Emmys are less than a month away at this point, and many eyes are on Twin Peaks>. The Showtime revival was a critical darling and brought David Lynch back to the spotlight — including a standing ovation at Cannes. The show might not get as many Emmy nominations as some might hope, but we’re a bit lucky we got the show from Lynch at all. There probably would’ve been some version of the show, but Lynch himself almost walked away due to the budget.

As Lynch lays out in his new memoir Room to Dream, written with Kristine McKenna, his dream of a budget for the new Twin Peaks didn’t exactly meet up with what Showtime was offering (via Vulture):

“Mark [Frost] and I met with Showtime about ‘Twin Peaks,’ then [executive producer] Sabrina [Sutherland] came up with the numbers and everybody freaked out. They were realistic numbers, but Showtime thought the budget was stupid high…

“When I saw the budget they were offering, I said, ‘F*ck this,’ and ready made!” Lynch writes. “I said, ‘I’m f*ckin’ out! If they want to do it without me I’ll probably let them, but I’m out,’ and I felt a tremendous sense of freedom mixed with sadness when I made the decision.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSdavid lynchMARK FROSTSHOWTIMETWIN PEAKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP