Nominations for the 2018 Emmys are less than a month away at this point, and many eyes are on Twin Peaks>. The Showtime revival was a critical darling and brought David Lynch back to the spotlight — including a standing ovation at Cannes. The show might not get as many Emmy nominations as some might hope, but we’re a bit lucky we got the show from Lynch at all. There probably would’ve been some version of the show, but Lynch himself almost walked away due to the budget.

As Lynch lays out in his new memoir Room to Dream, written with Kristine McKenna, his dream of a budget for the new Twin Peaks didn’t exactly meet up with what Showtime was offering (via Vulture):