David Wain Confirmed The ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Prequel Is Happening To Seth Meyers

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Wet Hot American Summer
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.18.14 6 Comments

The Wet Hot American Summer prequel is happening. We’ve known this for awhile now, but every time David Wain re-confirms this, as he did on last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, I get so excited that I want to go to town and yell THE PHONE THE PHONE WHERE THERE’S THE F*CKING PHONE (because I need to call everyone and let them know). Oh f*ck my c*ck, I want this movie now.

