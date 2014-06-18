David Wain Confirmed The ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Prequel Is Happening To Seth Meyers

The Wet Hot American Summer prequel is happening. We’ve known this for awhile now, but every time David Wain re-confirms this, as he did on last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, I get so excited that I want to go to town and yell THE PHONE THE PHONE WHERE THERE’S THE F*CKING PHONE (because I need to call everyone and let them know). Oh f*ck my c*ck, I want this movie now.
