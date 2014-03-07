For The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Deadwood,’ HBO Will Air All 36 Episodes In A Boozy, Foul Mouthed Marathon

Now this is certainly not news if you’re the proud owner of Deadwood on DVD or have access to your best friend’s HBO Go password. But if you’re new to the series and wondering what all the fuss is truly about, this is your chance to make that right in the eyes of the lord. From Variety:

HBO Zone, the subscription service’s channel aimed at young adults, will commemorate the tenth anniversary of the show’s debut by hosting a marathon, during which all 36 episodes of the acclaimed series will be shown back-to-back. The marathon begins March 15 at 10 a.m. and runs through March 16 at 10 p.m. For those who can’t make it through 36 non-stop hours of TV, HBO Signature will also present the entire series by airing one episode each weeknight at 8 p.m. beginning April 2.

This is the perfect opportunity to fill the great void between True Detective and April’s onslaught of quality television like Game of Thrones and Mad Men. You can find yourself introduced to one of the most brutal and beautiful series to ever grace the screen or meet up with some old friends and share a drink before they get shot through the back of the head. Just keep the kids out of the room.

Deadwood ranks high up as one of the best series of all time, even though it was only around for three seasons. We’ve talked about its lasting effect on the television landscape before, but you owe yourself this marathon if you’re a fan of Justified or Sons Of Anarchy. I would personally count it as a revolving choice for best HBO series of all time alongside The Wire, The Sopranos and OZ.

So do yourself the favor and tune in. Or at least record it. Or hell, get yourself a taste and decide to go splurge.

(Via Variety)