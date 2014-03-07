For The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Deadwood,’ HBO Will Air All 36 Episodes In A Boozy, Foul Mouthed Marathon

Now this is certainly not news if you’re the proud owner of Deadwood on DVD or have access to your best friend’s HBO Go password. But if you’re new to the series and wondering what all the fuss is truly about, this is your chance to make that right in the eyes of the lord. From Variety:
HBO Zone, the subscription service’s channel aimed at young adults, will commemorate the tenth anniversary of the show’s debut by hosting a marathon, during which all 36 episodes of the acclaimed series will be shown back-to-back.
The marathon begins March 15 at 10 a.m. and runs through March 16 at 10 p.m.
For those who can’t make it through 36 non-stop hours of TV, HBO Signature will also present the entire series by airing one episode each weeknight at 8 p.m. beginning April 2.
This is the perfect opportunity to fill the great void between True Detective and April’s onslaught of quality television like Game of Thrones and Mad Men. You can find yourself introduced to one of the most brutal and beautiful series to ever grace the screen or meet up with some old friends and share a drink before they get shot through the back of the head. Just keep the kids out of the room.
Deadwood ranks high up as one of the best series of all time, even though it was only around for three seasons. We’ve talked about its lasting effect on the television landscape before, but you owe yourself this marathon if you’re a fan of Justified or Sons Of Anarchy. I would personally count it as a revolving choice for best HBO series of all time alongside The Wire, The Sopranos and OZ.
So do yourself the favor and tune in. Or at least record it. Or hell, get yourself a taste and decide to go splurge.
(Via Variety)
cocksucker
That’s a foul mouth…or a term of endearment…or a healthy greeting! Cocksucker to you too!
That’s akin to “first”, in Deadwood discussions.
I really would have loved a fourth season of this show.
[m1.i.pbase.com]
People who don’t watch Deadwood are “dirt worshippers.”
Hoopleheads, the lot of ’em.
Celestials
Suck cock by choice
heathens
@Corey What if I like cock?
SWIGEN!
Welcome to fucking Deadwood. Can be combative.
Deadwood is my favorite series, and the sole reason I first tuned in to Justified (Thank you, Daedwood). If I didn’t already own the full series on DVD and blu ray, I would be all over this like Wu on Swedgin. Hengdai!
I started watching Justified because I thought it was Deadwood (I thought there was only one show with Olyphant in a cowboy hat).
Relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
It isn’t like I can’t watch this on HBO Go but it is just easier on my DVR where I intend to record the whole marathon.
Okay, so I’ve got about a week to unload some stuff from my DVR.
I saw this announcement a day after I purchased all three seasons… fuck you very much HBO.
I have two episodes left in season 3 and am devastated the show was cancelled. Highly, highly recommended.
There are some show cancellations that you can just shrug off and not really be bothered.
Deadwood is not one of them. Deadwood will never be one of them.
Truth
I watched until about halfway through the second season, then got rid of HBO. Does season 3 end on a cliffhanger that’s never resolved, or did it get a clean finish?
Semi-clean finish. Not really a cliff hanger, but far from a satisfying conclusion. It was not intended to be the end of the series when it was shot.
Just like a bandage being ripped off. It has been 10 years and the wound still hasn’t closed. Fuck you HBO!!! Cocksuckers!!!