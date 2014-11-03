Demon Children Dressed As Twisty The Clown From ‘American Horror Story’ On Halloween

#Halloween Costumes #American Horror Story
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.03.14

Halloween night. I’m at a masquerade ball, but it’s in Texas, so it’s less Eyes Wide Shut and more, oh look, there’s someone dressed as Leslie Knope and Jax Teller and multiple Belchers from Bob’s Burgers. Also, everyone’s holding a Lone Star. My kind of masquerade. My wife and I stayed there for most of the night, mostly because I didn’t want to walk around town, because you never know when you’re going to run into someone dressed as Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show. I’m not sure I could have restrained myself from either running away in fright or hitting the “can’t sleep, clown will eat me” with something hard, even if the person behind the terrifying grin is a child.

Please do not dress your children as Twisty the Clown. No one should be Twisty. Thank you.

Not Twisty, but still a good costume.

Needs more sexy French maids.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween Costumes#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYCAN'T SLEEP CLOWNS WILL EAT MEhalloween costumesTWISTY THE CLOWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP