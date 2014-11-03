Demon Children Dressed As Twisty The Clown From ‘American Horror Story’ On Halloween

Halloween night. I’m at a masquerade ball, but it’s in Texas, so it’s less Eyes Wide Shut and more, oh look, there’s someone dressed as Leslie Knope and Jax Teller and multiple Belchers from Bob’s Burgers. Also, everyone’s holding a Lone Star. My kind of masquerade. My wife and I stayed there for most of the night, mostly because I didn’t want to walk around town, because you never know when you’re going to run into someone dressed as Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show. I’m not sure I could have restrained myself from either running away in fright or hitting the “can’t sleep, clown will eat me” with something hard, even if the person behind the terrifying grin is a child.

Please do not dress your children as Twisty the Clown. No one should be Twisty. Thank you.

Not Twisty, but still a good costume.

