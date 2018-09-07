FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the debut episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions about the direction the series.

1. Divided We Fall

FX

We open with the shot of “Divided We Fall,” in English and Spanish (“Divididos Caemos”), which Sutter added in because it’s something he actually saw on the Mexican side of the wall when they were scouting for locations. Sutter liked it, he tells THR, because at the time, it spoke to the relationship between the two countries, as well as the MC world, but it has also gained new meaning recently, because of the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance policy. Mayans MC is not a political show, Sutter says, but “the world is the world. The climate is the climate. The tensions are the tensions. There are people of color who have struggled from the jump and are being squeezed even more intensely in this current climate. So, they’re going to have a point of view about it.”