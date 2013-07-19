Comic Con 2013: Jennifer Carpenter On Her ‘Dexter’ Character… ‘I Want Her To Die’

As we go through the final season of Dexter, it also means the final appearance at Comic-Con for the Dexter cast, and practically everyone showed up for the Dexter panel last night. Even John Lithgow (season four’s The Trinity Killer) provided a video message saying that he wished he could be with the audience but, “as you know, I’m dead.” In addition to Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter — who banter like the best divorced couple, ever — the panel featured appearances from Aimee Garcia (Jamie), Desmond Harrington (Quinn), David Zayas (Batista), Yvonne Strahovski (Hannah), Lauren Velez (LaGuerta), Erik King (Doakes), Julie Benz (Rita).

As it was in the midst of the the final season, it was a panel short on insight and details and long on sentiment. They all talked about Dexter ending, and offered the usual platitudes — often wistfully — about how it hasn’t really sunk in yet, and how it might not until the finale airs (it was filmed last week) or, in the case of Michael C. Hall, not until he would usually start working on the next season of Dexter.

Yvonne Strahovski spoke a little about her character this season, slipping and saying that Hannah McKay’s motivation for returning is for “revenge,” but then she backpedalled and said that the motivation is either “love” or “revenge.” Julie Benz also suggested that the series is ending on a “high note,” although how she would know I’m not sure (since her character died in season four). Benz did acknowledge, however, that when she’d died in previous shows, her character always came back, and the finality of Rita’s death was new for her.

In addition to talking about the props and set pieces that the actors will take home at the end of the series, and how they goof off during downtime by kicking around arms from the prop department, Michael C. Hall also suggested jokingly that, in 25 years, Harrison could have his own spin-off. Meanwhile, Jennifer Carpenter provided maybe the most interesting quote of the panel, saying of her character that she wants Deb to die. “As an actor, it’s because I love her. It’s like Dexter treats his victims. I want her to go to the bottom of abyss to be where all her victims lie.”

Finally, Michael C. Hall gave a sweet closing statement, thanking the fans for making the show possible.

Here are a few images from the panel for your scrolling pleasure.