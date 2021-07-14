Everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter, will return for a Showtime limited series revival sometime later this year. For awhile, the production team kept things close to the sleeve regarding whether any O.G. cast members would return. James Remar, who played Dexter’s dad and code proponent, flat-out said that none of them had been invited to return, but forensic striped-shirt evidence suggested otherwise for Jennifer Carpenter’s return as Debra Morgan. Sure enough, Deb has been confirmed to return, in spirit form, no doubt, but there’s been questions on how confirmed returning cast member John Lithgow’s return as the Trinity Killer would work out.

Well, we’re getting some answers from Lithgow himself. He spoke with Deadline to say that his appearance in the revival would be even more fleeting than his physical appearance in the original show. He shot for “one afternoon,” and he’ll be returning in flashback form. However, Lithgow is excited by what he saw on set:

[When Lithgow] arrived for the shoot, he was excited to learn about the story the revival is telling. “I learned that it’s completely different from [the original series]. Kind of like Perry Mason, it’s a reimagination,” Lithgow told Deadline of the 10-episode limited series, show-run by Clyde Phillips. “They don’t take it into a different era, but it’s in a different part of the world, a different part of the country, and a whole new cast of characters.”

Lithgow even stressed that he was asked for one day of his time, and that’s precisely what happened. Well, fingers crossed for more than one set-day from Jennifer Carpenter. I really do hope she gives Dexter a hard time while sitting on his shoulder as his new Dark Passenger. Yep, make that role outright impossible to debate, and have her give him hell for dumping her in the ocean. That was rude, Dexter.

