Dexter: New Blood brought us a whole “new” Dexter Morgan last week, although by the end of the episode, he’d internally given up the Jim Lindsay title. The impetus for that return to “normalcy” was twofold: (1) Dexter killed again; (2) Harrison showed up to greet dad for the first time in nearly a decade (nothing like a little father-son bonding at a crime scene, right?). And the cleanup for both these developments isn’t an easy job, which is wonderful to see because (let’s face it) Dexter let us all down, years ago, and he’s got a lot of making-up-for-lost-time to do.

This episode straddles those two subjects quite well, but once again, I’m getting ahead of myself here because I’ve so far neglected to mention this week’s glorious episode title: “Storm Of F*ck.” How marvelous is that one? It’s somehow better than the greatest — including I May Destroy You‘s “Ego Death,” Arrested Development‘s “The Immaculate Election,” Lucifer‘s “The Good, the Bad and the Crispy” and “Trip To Stabby Town,” and countless Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad offerings — out there. Surely, you can think of your own favorite episode titles, which are in plentiful supply out there and increasing daily because there’s so much TV. Yet “Storm Of F*ck” is a fine utterance, and it’s something that I aim to use on a regular basis.

It’s short, visceral, and to the point, and as Dexter writer Warren Hsu Leonard declared on Twitter, this week’s episode guarantees that “I’ll be forever associated with the phrase Storm of F*ck whenever anyone Googles me.” He added, “Exactly what my parents hoped for when I graduated from Harvard Law School. Hope you enjoy it!” Dude, be proud of what you’ve accomplished here.

The title actually harkens back to an O.G. Deb-ism: “Dex, we are in a storm of f*ck.”

Granted, “Storm Of F*ck” doesn’t have the same cadence as other Deb-isms, including “Where in Fucktopia are You?” and “Motherf*cking suck bag, you c*ck munching f*cking f*ck nugget!” Yet it will do, and my goodness, can you imagine what would happen if “Storm Of F*ck” receives an Emmy nod for writing? If that doesn’t happen for sheer effect, there’s no justice in this world.

That nomination announcement would be even better than The Boys submitting that whale clip. Further, I need to hear Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon present this category at next year’s ceremony. Don’t let me down, Television Academy.