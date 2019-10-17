HBO Max grabbed the elusive rights to the Studio Ghibli library and Disney+ has every movie from your childhood [and also the forgotten classic (???) Fuzzbucket], but don’t forget about Apple TV+. Apple’s streaming service is the home of The Morning Show, with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell; See, starring Jason Momoa; and Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind. But the show I’m most interested in watching is Dickinson. For one thing, every episode is only 30 minutes, which is a refreshing change of the pace from the usual of bloat of streaming shows. Also, it stars Hailee Steinfeld as “wild child” poet Emily Dickinson and Toby Huss and Jane Krakowski play her dad and mom, and any show with Artie the Strongest Man in the World and Jenna Maroney as Hailee Steinfeld’s parents is a must-see in my book (of poetry).

But the most important reason to watch Dickinson is this:

Why yes, that is John Mulaney as Henry David Thoreau. Fun fact: Apple had to release a new iPhone to pay for his facial hair. Here’s more from the synopsis:

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

Dickinson premieres on Apple TV+ on November 1.