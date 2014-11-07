Did Adult Swim’s ‘The Eric Andre Show’ Give Out Seth Rogen’s Phone Number?

Speaking of weird-ass Adult Swim programming: season three of The Eric Andre Show premiered last night, and it’s just as insane, bonkers, and other synonyms for “crazy” as ever. It makes fun of talk shows the way Too Many Cooks does 1980s and 1990s sitcoms, except with more nudity and screaming. Plus, Hannibal Buress. Last night’s celebrity guest was Seth Rogen, who, when not ripping off Letterman’s bits, had his (“his”?) cell phone number revealed to the world.
I called the number, and although it went to voicemail, it’s definitely Rogen’s voice you hear. Let me know if any of you get through. Please don’t ask him for weed.
UPDATE: Rogen responds.
JUST tried. Will post back if anything develops. Hugs
“Please don’t ask him for weed.”
Well now I have to
Now it’s disconnected?!? Good god, this may have been real.
Nevermind– second time it worked.
I just called it, and that is his voice.
Just called and left a message saying “Just checkin’ in.”
I hope you ended the message with, “Love you.”
I asked why there were so many fart jokes in Funny People.
I called it and it was him. I called back to leave a message letting him know I loved him in 22 Jump Street but the number was disconnected.
323 area code? I guess he’s as down to earth as I’ve heard.
Wow. This is why we have 555 numbers.
I just left a seriously creepy voicemail on there.
Like… I might be going to jail. I just said some really fucked up shit.
Well, if they did, outside of this article no one saw it.
i just txted the number…ill let u know if i get a reply…