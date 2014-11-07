Did Adult Swim’s ‘The Eric Andre Show’ Give Out Seth Rogen’s Phone Number?

Speaking of weird-ass Adult Swim programming: season three of The Eric Andre Show premiered last night, and it’s just as insane, bonkers, and other synonyms for “crazy” as ever. It makes fun of talk shows the way Too Many Cooks does 1980s and 1990s sitcoms, except with more nudity and screaming. Plus, Hannibal Buress. Last night’s celebrity guest was Seth Rogen, who, when not ripping off Letterman’s bits, had his (“his”?) cell phone number revealed to the world.

I called the number, and although it went to voicemail, it’s definitely Rogen’s voice you hear. Let me know if any of you get through. Please don’t ask him for weed.

UPDATE: Rogen responds.

