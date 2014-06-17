Did Book Readers Overhype Season Four Of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

SPOILERS THROUGHOUT.
Don’t get me wrong. I really liked the fourth season of Game of Thrones. While there was some slower, filler episodes between the death of Joffrey and the Trial by Combat, the fourth season also featured some of the biggest episodes of the series run. There were some great surprising deaths, a huge spectacle episode in the Battle of the Wall, and the coolest deaths in the entire series. The only problem with much of the season, however, is that it failed to live up to the book-reader hype.
I have not read the Game of Thrones books, obviously, but by virtue of having many friends on the Internet and IRL who have, I get an earful about the books, and a common refrain in comment sections, on Facebook, on Reddit, and over beers with drinking buddies is this: “Wait until you see what happens next,” or “it’s about to get so good” or “the next episode will blow your mind.” Unfortunately, having seen the final product on the screen, those book readers may have oversold the season.
The problem, really, began with the Red Wedding. That was an episode the book readers had been hyping for months, if not years. And the thing about the Red Wedding episode is that it LIVED UP TO THE HYPE. It was every bit as shocking and gruesome and FANTASTIC as the book readers had promised.
But the book reader hype after the Red Wedding didn’t relent. “Oh, just wait until the Purple Wedding,” or “what happens next is even BETTER than the Red Wedding,” or “this episode will put the Red Wedding to shame.” And the thing is, none of that has been true. The Red Wedding was a singular, amazing moment in television history: It was unexpected and yet beyond our expectations. That was an incredible, devastating episode of television.
But after the Red Wedding, even more than Ned Stark’s death, we’ve come to expect huge twists and shocking deaths. The unexpected has become the expected. That’s perhaps not the fault of the book readers so much as it is the series for raising our level of expectation so high.
I don’t think the Red Wedding can ever be topped. The Purple Wedding was cool, but a little bit of a letdown (although, finding out from book readers exactly how it happened and who was behind it was very cool). The Red Viper/Mountain fight, I will say, almost lived up to the hype, thanks to some great special effects and a masterful fight sequence, although I was a little bummed that it didn’t come back around to Tyrion for another full episode. The Battle of The Wall fell well short of expectations, but that’s in part because things that were supposed to happen in that episode didn’t happen until the finale. Ygritte’s death, too, was underwhelming.
To me, I think, the finale episode failed more than any other to live up to the book-reader hype. It was a good finale — and the Brienne/Hound fight was great — but I have to admit I was a little disappointed in the way that Tywin was killed. The actual scene itself (and Shae’s murder beforehand) was effective, but the way it happened was disappointing. Why? Because after the devastation of Oberyn’s death, book readers would commiserate, but then say, “But it’s necessary to set up what happens next, which will make it totally worth it.”
Based on that, I got the idea in my head that there was a grand plan in play. That Varys and Jamie had set into motion this great act of deceit and trickery that would end in Tywin’s death and Tyrion’s life being spared. I was expecting some Littlefinger-like sh*t to go down. In the end, however, it was too simple: Jamie and Varys had planned to sneak him out the night and put him on a boat. There was no trickery there. There was no grand conspiracy or political manipulation. Likewise, Tywin’s death didn’t come about from meticulous planning and the execution of a brilliant plan, it happened because Tyrion made a last second decision to sneak up before he escaped.
That was it? I mean, the bow-and-arrow on the chamberpot death was cool, and the exchange between Tyrion and Tywin was great, but how they got to that point left a little something to be desired.
Look: I also understand that, in the finale, the book readers were also disappointed that a certain thing they expected to happen and BLOW OUR MINDS didn’t end up happening this season. So, in a way, book readers were also a victim of their own hype. And I also understand that, having read thousands and thousands of pages, book readers feel perhaps more invested, so of course they’re going to overhype certain things that connected with them while reading the novels. Book readers have done nothing wrong, obviously: They expressed a lot of enthusiasm for material they love.
On the flip side, I will say this: My favorite thing to do after each episode now is to seek out those book reader posts, talk to book readers, and read the book reader comments because, while they may oversell future episodes, they also shed a lot of light and fill in a lot of the holes of already aired episodes. Book readers have really enriched the post-episode discussion, and almost as fascinating as the episodes themselves is finding out the big and small differences between the series and the books. I mean, even something as small as finding out that Tyrion had no nose puts a lot of things into perspective: He’s uglier and perhaps not as endearing in the books, which helps better to explain why some (especially Cersei) think of him as a “monster.” That little fact adds so much to the story.
All of which is to say as diplomatically as possible: Book readers are TV Watchers’ friends! They may smugly lord knowledge over our heads and they may oversell future episodes, but they really do shed a lot of light on the series, on certain motivations, and on context. They help to better connect the dots, and some day, hopefully they will explain to us why the hell Melisandre’s face was weirdly staring back at Jon Snow in the fire that burned Ygritte’s body.
WTF, people?
It’s not the book’s fault that the TV show doesn’t have the budget to do it justice. Book 3 was metal as hell.
Yes. The book was metal as hell. The show has been somewhat watered down and remixed to be appealing to wider array of people.
In defense of the readers, when they inexplicably decided not to show the single biggest moment the series has post-RW, it’s going to be a let down. Of course it’s going to come off as over-hyped. We assumed we were getting something and it didn’t happen.
If you really think a confusing and not even plot related appearance of a dead person is the single biggest moment of the series in any context, I don’t think you’re paying much attention to anything at all.
Well, in his/ her defense, not many people come back from the dead in GoT. That is kind of a big deal.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader There’s a whole group of them that can bring people back to life.
In the books it was pretty fucking massive as far as confirming the existence of a kind of magic that was largely suggested to exist, but always second-hand. While magic pops up throughout the series, you really don’t get an in-your-face confirmation of that scale until the epilogue. After that fireball bomb scene, and the fact that viewers flat out see that a lot of magic is real, I don’t expect it to have quite the same significance; though I wont rule out a flood of reaction videos.
Isn’t the whole reason the Wall exists the appearances of dead people?
We get confirmation of wights and white walkers pretty early on, but they’re all pretty much portrayed as zombies/monsters. The first hint that some might be more than husks is Coldhands towards the end of book 3, which you don’t get much explanation for. On second thought, Beric’s resurrections are confirmed in Arya’s chapters, but both that and the existence of Coldhands sort of culminate in the reveal of the character that you might actually give a shit about.
I always thought that reveal tied a lot of mythology together nicely, but I completely get that it would be nonsense on the show at the moment.
That was Ygritte’s body that was burning when Jon Snow and Melisandre stared each other down.
Do you mean that it wasn’t Ygritte’s body?
He means in the book. Hence the glasses comment.
Okay, because in the article, it says that they were looking at each other over her body, but I’m pretty sure they were at Castle Black.
Wait, I may be remembering it wrong. I think he may have burned Ygritte before Stannis/Mellisandre arrived. It’s been a few years since I read it.
Wait, I may be remembering it wrong. I think he they burned Ygritte before Stannis/Mellisandre arrived. It’s been a few years since I read it.
Needle is Arya’s sword. Jon has Longclaw.
If Jon didn’t burn Ygritte’s body they would have had a problem with dudes feeling her up and inside, right?
If you think season 4 was overly hyped wait to the let down that is book 4 and some of 5…
Tyrion climbing the steps makes more sense in the books, there’s a lot of backstory as to why Tyrion knows the passage is there and why he would be mad enough to go after Tywin instead of just escaping. The most disappointing thing this season, to me, wasn’t that we didn’t get THE THING (I don’t even really care for that thing), but that Jaime didn’t reveal to Tyrion the thing that informs his entire character for book 5.
Agreed, they sure bungled that scene. It was far too rushed. I wish they would have put the Stannis reveal at the end of episode 9 and spent more time with Jaime and Tyrion’s conversation in the dungeon.
I suppose they already committed to the “jilted lover” angle by the way they cast Shae’s betrayal during the trial.
If I remember right, the book also makes it much clearer that Varys played a role in the escape and steering Tyrion towards his father’s chambers.
Without Jaime’s confession about Tyrion’s first wife, I’m not even sure why Tyrion wanted to see his dad before escaping.
Exactly, Tyrion going after Tywin didn’t feel dangerous or have much of an impetus on the show. In the books it was basically Tyrion’s breaking point with his entire family. On the show it was just revenge?
Yeah, Jaime’s reveal def makes Tyrion’s motives more clear in the books, but I think the show’s version worked too, just not as strongly. His father had finally almost succeeded in killing him, n this was Tyrion’s last chance to look him in the eye n lay all the cards out. And the Shae surprise just put him in an entirely new mindframe (fucking heartbreaking. As if the trial wasn’t enough, I died a lil when she called Tywin her lion).
I agree with most points on this post, except 2. The Mountain and The Viper fucking blew me away, and Tywin’s death was perfect. The Great Tywin Lannister, dies while taking a shit. “Tywin Lannister did not, in fact, shit gold.”
Wait, wait – The Mountain and the Viper fucked?! What episode was this?! I hate it when they change the story from the books!
Lol “have you ever been with a prince, boy?”
Grammar often takes a hit when you comment while taking a shit.
We are victims of our own culture. Everything has to be HUGE & MASSIVE & MINDBLOWING. We can’t accept minor filler episodes that push the story along. The show is not the books, plain & simple. You can write a lot more text in a book than they can play out on the screen & it just doesn’t always compare.
Us book readers need to calm the fudge down. It’s cool to anticipate characters & scenes, but we’re setting ourselves up for a fall by expecting more than they can provide in an hour or a season. Appreciate the show for what it can provide. If it’s not enough, go reread the book & imagine your own show.
Well said. This argument reminds me of when people would get upset that someone didn’t get killed each week on The Sopranos. There’s something to be said for quiet, dramatic moments and episodes. It doesn’t have to be wall-to-wall violence all the time. It can’t be that.
And you know what happens when they include every tiny detail and character from a book right? We get the fucking hobbit. And no-one likes the fucking hobbit.
I’m one of those horrible people who have gone through life proclaiming “THE BOOK IS BETTER, IDIOTS!!!” & getting slapped because of it. It took Hannibal to break that cycle with me, because the show is NOT the book & the show is fan-fucking-tastic in it’s own way.
Then again, The Dome was god-awful, so there is a flip side to that coin.
Agreed. I read the books. I love the books. I love the show as well. It doesn’t need to have every single scene or interaction recreated line for line to make it work or for it to be enjoyable. I haven’t yet found a movie or TV adaptation of anything that I have ever read that follows it word for word. The writer of the books is quite involved with the development of this show, and people still bitch. Something is always added or deleted. It’s just something that people need to accept is going to happen with adaptations. Writers, directors, producers, etc are all going to have their input on what they think needs to be done.
On the plus side, this will allow nerd rage to continue as long as the internet exists, and people keep turning books/comics into movies and TV shows. I get as much of a kick out of the rage as I do watching the show with friends that haven’t read the books when you get the moments like the Red Wedding.
Maybe you should try judging the show on its own merits and not on what your book reader friends tell you. I read the books but I’ve never told anyone “the next episode is going to be so great!” because I have no idea what Benioff and Weiss might be changing. I think I know what will happen from week to week but I don’t tell people to watch or not watch based on what I already know. If you like the show, great! It’s a TV show. It is not a book. If you want to know what GRRM set to paper, read the books. Then you can compare them as much or as little as you like.
Do people do this with movies? I guess we do. I’m a firm believer in “the book was better” but that’s because no TV show or movie will live up to the world I’ve constructed in my imagination. And that’s OK, people. We can all get along.
Anyone who thought this season wasn’t as good if not better than the last can just go ahead and stop watching, it’s cool. Maybe you’re not getting the right thing out of the show for some reason and you’re projecting your disappointment in your understanding of it on to the actual show but it was pretty great.
The Lady Stoneheart this has been and always will be pretty stupid. It’s GOOD they left it out and if you were waiting for that to be your big WOW moment instead of the amazing Oberyn, Tyrion’s trial, the near death of the entire crew at Castle Black, and all of the other great things, you’re listening to the wrong somehow literate idiots.
Yes yes, I know some people got on board for hot chick with nice tits and also DRAGONS and we sure didn’t get a lot of tits or dragons in this season, but much like ughhhhh reading books, ughhhhhhhhh sometimes you have to tell a story to get to the next bit of action.
I swear sometimes people can’t enjoy good things unless it panders to them in whatever sad way they need to be entertained.
Missandei’s made up for the lack of Dany ones….
@Cocksteady ….Missandei made a good season a great season….
every second of every episode wasn’t exactly what I wanted, therefore this show sucks now.
I think Book Readers have the benefit of reading the book in its entirety, not waiting a year for the second half. Everything happened so fast and the Red Wedding was only a tipping point. Imagine if it happened in Episode 5 of Season 3 and the Purple Wedding was in Episode 7.
Also, this season had some pacing problems. I understand why they pretty much did all the Night’s Watch stuff in one episode, but it really made what happened lose it’s luster. Jon losing Ygritte had more impact in the book because it happened so fast, it wasn’t like ‘Oh yeah, the Wildlings. They’re a thing still’.
And for the Melisandre staring at Jon thing, I could answer that for you but it’s mostly speculation. Well enforced speculation, but speculation.
Wait, so book readers enjoyed the books and said amazing things are going to happen. Then the TV show doesn’t live up to the standards of the book? That has NEVER happened before.
I thought this season was fantastic. Also, am I the only one that didn’t give a shit about Ygritte?
You are the only one who didn’t care about Ygritte. The rest of us raised our glasses to her memory. You know nothing, lowcalcalzonezone.
I thought they handled her character better in the show, actually. Rose Leslie could read the crop report and I’d pay to see it. I’m a very lonely man.
Did Dustin overblow the overhype of the Game of Thrones finale?
I was satisfied with the finale. It was thorough enough with closing out the majority of the story lines and the most hyped scene (other than LS) happened exactly the way book readers likely imagined it (Tywin and Shae’s deaths were perfect). Predicting a LS reveal as the last shot of the finale was just hopeful thinking by book fans, not overblown hype.
The reason why season 4 felt slightly off is because a lot of back story was condensed or cut and that left the character’s actions feeling strange, even if you weren’t 100% aware of it. It was, for lack of a better term “TV-ified”. And it was completely justified and necessary because of the budget and differences in medium. Parts of this season felt, rushed, I think, and that had an impact.
Plus, the Red Wedding was the biggest HOLY FUCK moment of the series to date. Hands down. So I think everything will be left trying to live up to that, which is a lot to ask.
When you were told The Red Viper’s death was necessary to set up future events, those future events weren’t Tyrion escaping or some “Littlefinger type of deceit” in planning Tywin’s death. That scene was disappointing because of some major omissions that were made from the books, not because someone “over-hyped” something for you.
Simply put, they messed with the character motivations of a lot of the key players in the final episode and the result was a much softer emotional impact.
I re-read this passage, thanks to a book-fan page via FB this morning, and MAN what a good piece of writing that is. It’s so concise, yet really builds quickly and just BAM! Tywin is dead. I really cannot believe that they just left Tyrion-Jamie off with a *kiss-kiss-hug-hug* and that’s it. I feel mind-fu*ked! Tyrion Lannister now must be separated into two TOTALLY separate characters: the book character who has no one left that he trusts, and the show character who still has his loyal, loving brother championing his cause back home in Kings Landing. WTF?!!
Ehhh, the shoe just might be on the other foot now as far as Jaime and Tyrion are concerned. Jaime frees Tyrion from prison, shows his way to a safe route of escape that Jaime has planned for him and what does Tyrion do? Well he takes that opportunity to stop and kill Tywin, this making Jaime complicit in the murder of his own father. (Remember their little talk about patricide, fratricide, etc…) so Jaime might not be so loving or trusting now.
@kungfu. the way he parted with jaime and what was (or really, was not said) has definitely splintered the TV Tyrion off from book Tyrion. up until this episode readers thought they would stay consistent.
@benny, that might be the way things go in the show. tv jaime might hate tv tyrion now. but book jaime understands exactly why tyrion did what he did.
The book being what it is has nothing to do with whether or not the show actually lives up to it. This is a pointless question raised in this article. The story content for A Storm of Swords was epic. It’s one of the best books I’ve ever read, not just of the series. Whether Benioff and Weiss capture that accurately in the show has nothing to do with that, and you shouldn’t blame book readers for Benioff/Weiss’ failings in adapting the story.
Not that they failed at all in my opinion. No, it wasn’t as good as the book. It was still by far the best season of the show, and a great season judged on its own merits.
“Wah! Wah! I wanted to be as shocked by each episode as I was at the Red Wedding! Wah! Wah!” Shut up, bitch. Nothing in the series will ever shock you that badly until the part where the Dragons eat Dany at the end of book 5.
If only. That would solve so many problems.
When Melisandre looks into her fires for Azor Ahai, she sees only things to do with Jon or snow, which he thinks must just be ash but she sees a possible connection to Jon.
I’m pretty sure when book readers talk about Oberyn’s death setting up other events, they are referring to Dorne-related events, which I’ve heard are a big part of the next book. I can’t imagine the Sand Snakes will be very happy about their father’s death.
What book reader hype? I think you’re mistaking people going, “I can’t wait to see X,” for “X is the best thing that has ever happened, ever!” Nah, Rowles is probably right, it’s not like he has a history of massively misinterpreting just about all things at all times.
I don’t think a lot of the season lived up to the book versions of the events, but I also didn’t see book readers overselling a whole lot. I saw one thing oversold this season, and it was Oberyn, and that was a result of the show’s comparatively increased focus and, perhaps, casting that was too good, not book readers.
By the way, if anyone is telling you it’s only going to get better at this point, they either haven’t read the books, or they’re fucking with you.
I disagree about being unable to surprise. I KNEW (without reading the books) what was going to happen to Oberyn and yet, it still shocked me. THAT’S FINESSE. As long as the director and writers can retain that kind of setup and execution, the mad scenes will still shock and awe. Oh, and I ignore hints from the bookies. That helps a lot.
I wouldn’t risk looking at the book readers’ discussions even on old episode because I would assume they speak freely about stuff coming in the future (ie spoilers), no?
Also, totally agree about the unexpected becoming expected thing. It really kind of bummed me out that I barely reacted at all when Tyrion shot Tywin…it was just like, “Yeah, why shouldn’t he die? Just because he’s an important character?”
The Red Wedding will forever be the most shocking moment in my tv watching life, because I had ZERO idea it was coming as no one I know reads the books.
I’m a book reader and I’m lame and super invested in a lot of the story. I swear I almost cried when LSH did not appear because I am a Stark apologist and superfan and I want them to kill all the Boltons, Freys and Lannisters. There’s tons of stuff they leave out that I don’t give a crap about. They also add stuff that I love – especially in the Arya storyline.
I think next season is likely going to shock all book readers more than watchers because they have to deviate from the books if they want to keep things exciting. I’d tell non book watchers to keep expectations low anyway. When people says Books 4 and 5 are really hard to get into, they’re not kidding.
Well this pretty much confirms my suspicion on who LSH is.
Yeah, congratulations on spoiling for me.
I haven’t read a page of the books, but I had the red wedding spoiled for me before it happened so much of the impact of the event was lost on me, which really sucked. Several of my book reading friends though kept promising me not to worry and that there is more to come, but the only thing that has happened since that gave me that same level of shock was Oberyn’s death. That is the one event that really had my jaw dropping because I really went into it expecting him to win. Outside of that, all the other deaths since have seemed very underwhelming and I think thats a big part of the reason I think this season has been disappointing me. Joffrey, Tywin, and Shae’s deaths were all very underwhelming. Seeing Ygritte get shot in the back immediately after, I was just kind of “eh, whatever.”
Book readers are awful. They’ve made it impossible to have any discussion about this show without throwing spoilers everywhere.
Book readers can be helpful in answering background questions about things that weren’t explained in the show without being douche bags about it, but it’s incredibly rare. Pretty much the only place I’ve seen it done well is on Grantland’s “Ask the Maester” column.
[grantland.com]
Good shout. Great read.
They’ve done one of those for every episode this season. Very informative, and as far as I can tell, no spoilers at all.
Well I think the main difference between the book, Storm of Swords and the show, Season 3 &4, is most people read the book in large chunks if not all at once, as opposed to one chapter, wait a week, another chapter, wait a week, get halfway through the book and wait a year and then pick up where you left off.
The motivations for several characters are changed. Timelines are changed. Characters are omitted. New characters are introduced. Characters are more interesting in the book than they are on screen.
The inner monologue of several characters like Jaime, Tyrion, and Jon Snow can’t be done on screen.
So I don’t believe that book readers necessarily over hyped season 4 its just that they were expecting the book and got something different than the book.
to be fair, Tywin’s death scene in the book has a lot more to it. there is a gigantic aspect to their relationship that has not been represented in the show — something that tywin did to tyrion in his youth. i think a lot of book readers would even call this thing the single most influential “event” in Tyrion’s life – it has really fueled their mutual hatred. this event has impacted tyrion tremendously, and he is truly haunted by the experience throughout his life. the show completely eliminated this from the story. so in the books Tywin’s death scene has MUCH more significance and much richer dialogue than what you got in the show because the depth of Tywin’s betrayal is so much deeper. not only was he terrible for hating him purely for being a dwarf, but if you can imagine, he assaulted Tyrion’s psyche in an even more horrible way. in the show, they just exchange a few words, Tywin scrambles and then it’s over. that really cheapens the story. i agree that the show’s version was entirely underwhelming. but that’s largely because they cut this pretty significant plot piece.
and before anyone gets up in arms, no this is not a spoiler bc clearly the writers never intended this to be in the show. i just didn’t say what it is for the benefit of those who prefer to only be exposed to the tv version of events.
They had a 10 minute scene about it in Season 1. So I spoiled it below as it is not really a spoiler as all show watchers have already been introduced to what happened to Tysha. The show definitely blew it not developing that story a little more. I honestly think they did not give show watchers enough credit to their intelligence here and went with the super dumbed down version. Not that it was awful by any means but it was the single most devastating moment in the books after the red wedding.
On the show it was more meh whatever. just my opinion on it.
Who are these book readers that actually HYPE the TV show? Book one was great, a revelation, something new. Book two was fun, more of the same. Book three was….hm, more of the same.
Book four was….oh GOD NO. It’s Robert Jordan all over again. Please, something happen. And where did the interesting characters go? And, how much money did this book cost?
Book five was….GAAAHHHHH, this SUCKS SO MUCH. George R.R. Martin, you have betrayed both me and the R.R. whose name you purport to celebrate.
Book six I will not read.
My advice to fans of the TV show from the beginning — and especially now — is basically this:
[www.youtube.com]
I think it was between the second third seasons that I was at lunch at a dingy (but great) BBQ place, of all places, and there was this guy one table away from me with his mother. They started talking about the books a little bit (his mom was asking questions to him) and he loudly ruined a BUNCH of key plot happenings, such as the Red Wedding, Tyrion’s marriage to Sansa, Joffrey’s death, Littlefinger going to the Eyrie, Stannis going to the Wall, Arya heading for Braavos. This was AFTER I had made a friendly comment to him at the buffet line that I hadn’t read the books. I nearly throttled this clueless moron, but I liked the fried chicken too much at the place to chance it.
Long story short, LSH is the last thing that was spoiled for me. It would have been cool to get something about it in the finale, but I’ll hope for an early reveal next season. And until then, I’ll continue wearing earplugs in restaurants.
“Because after the devastation of Oberyn’s death, book readers would commiserate, but then say, “But it’s necessary to set up what happens next, which will make it totally worth it.” ”
You can’t blame book readers for misinterpreting what they’ve said. And if someone told you Oberyn’s fight had anything to do with the Tywin/Tyrion scene, then they haven’t actually read the books.
First miss of the series IMO. There should have been more between Jaime/Tyrion, giving Tyrion more reason to go after Tywin. The deaths of Tywin/Shae felt fairly empty, when I expected them to be two of the most emotional in the show. Follow that with the lack of what the last scene SHOULD have been….and this book reader was very disappoint. :emo:
If you thought this season wasn’t very good, get ready to jump off the bandwagon now….because A Feast For Crows and Dance of Dragons blow!
You want to know what grinds my gears. There is so much story in the books that the producers say they just can’t fit into the show…yet they start to develop a love story for a eunch! Really????
Only Strong Belwas can save us now.
I thought the best moments after the red wedding were the purple wedding, which was pretty good, and more importantly IMO was the last Tyrion scene where Jaime tells him that Tysha (Tyrions wife who Tywin had gang raped by 20 men and Tyrion himself) was not in fact a whore at all and was a commoner that was really in love with him. This was the most devastating moment I ever read in any book. For how much Tyrion gets shafted that was the pinnacle defining moment that causes him to completely lose his shit. Not to mention that Tywin gets killed cause Tyrion asks him where his wife is and Tywin says “Whereever whores go”
Think about that and tell me it would not have been WAY WAY better. They could have easily added the spoilers (like they always do) to the previously on segment to clear up the confusion that would have come from non book readers as this was discussed over a 10 minute long scene in season 1 when Tyrion Bronn and Shae play the drinking game.
And of course the Viper and Mountain fight which the show did a pretty amazing job with as well.