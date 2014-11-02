Did Chris Rock’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Go Too Far?

Chris Rock’s return to Saturday Night Live was underwhelming at best. That’s probably being nice for some, but it’s too easy to be prone to hyperbole in this day and age. It wasn’t high quality, but I’d have trouble calling it the worst without actually looking back at some of the bad episodes from over the years.
There were a few moments that stood out from last night, mainly Prince’s 8-minute performance and Rock’s controversial monologue. Most people seem to be split on where to stand on the monologue, saying things like it was awkward, uncomfortable, and too soon to be making jokes on topics like the Boston Marathon and 9/11.
Others, like myself, felt that there was no issue with what we got in the monologue. Tastes on the quality might vary, but the issues and subject matter that were brought up were far from the line in my opinion. They were edgy, yes, but I think that stems more from a place where we are used to people staying serious about the tragedies that affect our lives.
I’m not saying folks weren’t offended or can’t be offended by the jokes in Rock’s monologue. If you lived through the events of those days, you probably aren’t in the mood to joke about it. But what about the families of Ebola victims? What about the families of dead soldiers? None of that stopped people from making jokes about the virus or the dual wars we were fighting for over ten years.
And in terms of controversial SNL monologues, this is nowhere near the level of Martin Lawrence’s famous appearance on the show. In both examples, we get a performer that is known for a certain type of humor. Lawrence just managed to rub everyone the wrong way, leading to this being rebroadcast with any re-run of the episode:
Will that happen with Chris Rock’s monologue? No way.
I don’t even have an issue with Martin Lawrence’s appearance personally, but the disclaimer is what happens when outrage grows to a point of distraction. It’s happened before and can easily happen again, especially with the Internet opening communication for folks. But what was probably too much for a network censor shouldn’t be too much for a comedian.
With Rock’s monologue, I think it should be viewed as something he couldn’t have gotten away with ten years ago. If anything is surprising about it, it’s the fact that he did it and garnered a fairly tepid response. It might be because the rest of the episode softened the impact or maybe people are opening up a bit. What do you think? Leave some thoughts in the comments.
no. no one ever does and there’s no reason to bend because of the piss babies
Of course not. Who listens to Chris Rock and expects Red Skelton?
Red Skelton’s rare blue set. Jokes on Pearl Harbor and the ways bodies fell during the stock market crash. Classic Skelton!
When they say Red Skelton used to telegraph his jokes, they meant that he really used to telegraph his jokes!
Johann Schmidt was a nazi with a red-skulled face, who hates Captain America but what does he have to do with comedy or chris rock?
That monologue was not offensive. However, whatever the opposite of funny is does apply. I started nodding off during it and never laughed once.
And, there was nothing special about the Prince song.
There, I said it. Commence the howling of the lemmings.
I’ve caught the Martin Lawrence episode back during the Comedy Central/E! rerun days and I always thought that disclaimer was the joke, like it was part of the original airing. Thought it was funny too. Anybody got a link to the original video or a text printing?
Got a transcript. Looking at it now, I can’t see the problem with it. Good news for Rock then, Lawrence’s bit isn’t offensive anymore, so Rock’s will seem as inoffensive to some guy in 10 years as Lawrence’s is to me: [snltranscripts.jt.org]
I’m a guy who is pretty anti-gun control and who thought we should have rebuilt the WTC exactly the same, and I thought the monologue was really funny.
It’s human nature to cope with the difficult parts of life and our society by making jokes, and Chris Rock does this better than just about anybody on the planet.
In short, fuck anybody who can’t take a joke.
I thought it was hilarious. Those offended tuned out when 9/11 and terrorism were mentioned and didn’t bother to realize he was not insulting the tragedy of the event. His point was that nothing is sacred anymore. Has there not been several films based on 9/11, already? Sacred enough for popcorn and red vines, guys. Jesus, people sure like to bitch.
I forgot to mention, I was also shocked by how we haven’t had a 9/11 sale or a heroes sale around the anniversary yet.
I assume it’s because of the outrage when a company attempts to even mention it on social media, but I agree with Rock. It won’t be long.
[thinkprogress.org]
So are you guys saying you’re don’t want free 9/11 muffins?
Why are you against America?
@RomanCandle Not my point. I’d love some 9/11 muffins.
Aren’t 9/11 muffins made of ash and melted steel?
@RomanCandle I’m all for a 9/11 muffin sale. But Aerosmith has to write the ditty.
I missed it, but did he repeat the set up and punchline 20 times each?
He didn’t stomp his foot once. I couldn’t believe it.
The only thing offensive thing for me was how unfunny it was :( It wasn’t edgy or controversial. For me, it just smacked of desperation.
13 years later is still “too soon” for 9/11? How long did it take people to get over Pearl Harbor, exactly?
And 3 people died at the Boston Marathon. Wow. More people die in a single car accident, on average. There’s really nothing powerful, there, except the fact that the perps were Muslim. Hell, 3 little children were killed in a hit and run, Halloween night, and you don’t hear anyone talking about it, even 2 days later…Let alone, several years…
There is no such thing as an objective “too soon”. There’s only sensitive people who refuse to move on with their lives, and expect the rest of us to pander to their irrational, arguably TOXIC sensitivity. And we have every right to refuse. Welcome to America.
“The freedom of speech is not there to protect the speech we like. It’s there to protect the speech we don’t.”
[www.youtube.com]
“Offensive” my ass. I lost a dear friend and a host of neighbors in those towers on 9/11. Chris Rock said nothing many people in and around NYVC have said for a long time; no sane person would work in building attacked twice by terrorists. And lots of people have said the same exact thing privately. I’ve told my sons I will never let them go to work there. The point of comedy is saying things that while true make us stop and think of the irony. That’s all Rock did.
Exactly. In fact, I’ve seen reprots that the developers in charge it and the Port Authority are having trouble finding tenants. Rock is just making a joke about what we already know.
He didnt joke about those things like they didnt fucking matter, he took another angle and joked about life around those events. Its not like he said OH MAN REMEMBER ALL THOSE PEOPLE WHO DIED JUMPING OUT OF THE WTC, FUCKING CLOWNS RIGHT?
I was waiting for someone to post an article saying he went too far. I’m surprised its on this site, of all places. A few tweets opposing his bit doesn’t mean he went too far. If you think he went too far, you must’ve never heard of him
Too far, like distance, as in too long? Yes, yes it did.
Chris Rock and SNL… What are two things that haven’t been relevant or funny since the 1990’s, Alex?
hmmm…i kinda laughed my ass off during that thing. If it went to far then I guess I’m an awful person..
I’ve been genuinely sick of how seriously everyone STILL takes 9/11 for a couple of years now. It happened thirteen years ago. We call it history for a reason; because it’s from the past.
9/11 carries so much weight beyond just those 3,000 deaths. That takes it to a point of abstraction where I don’t think it’s reasonable to feel upset about it anymore. The marathon bombing was just a horrific little self-contained story that never grew into anything bigger than two little spineless pieces of shit blowing up some happy people for no reason, and it’s harder to accept as a basis for comedy, but a good comedian might get me to laugh about it, I dunno. Regardless, I didn’t see the monologue, and it doesn’t sound interesting enough to spend seven minutes watching it now, so I’ll just go on not caring about anything Chris Rock’s ever done.
I wasn’t offended at all by the jokes. The joke where he says after you run 26 miles and someone tells you to run made me chuckle.
Howevah, his delivery of most of the jokes, especially at the beginning, wasn’t very good. The transition from 9/11 to the Boston Bombings wasn’t very good.
It also set up the night for the cast screwing up, again. This has been a really weak season.
Too soon for 9/11 jokes?
seriously?
It wasn’t even too soon when Godfrey joked about it at the Roast
As a native New Yorker who was certainly in the city on 9/11 I saw it is most certainly NOT too soon. Dude, they were making WW2 movies DURING WW2. By 13 years after WW2, it had become passe. It’s OK to laugh at things that were bad. It’s part of the healing process.
On top of that, since the late 90s at least Rock has been one of the world’s sharpest stand ups who really holds a mirror up to society and shows our problems to ourselves laid honestly bare. I love him. He’ll never get credit for that because he’s a black comic and he’s seen as an awesome “black comic”.
The internet has by now allowed new levels of outrage anytime anyone says anything off-color or insensitive and it makes me sick. Toughen up, America. We used to be able to take it.
Well technically those WW2 movies were propaganda for the war effort. It didn’t work so well with Vietnam though, but John Wayne tried, dammit!
Other than that, I agree with you.
there has to be some sort of line, it’s just very very high up. but i wouldn’t consider this crossing the line. it’d have to be more in line with kramer straight up calling an audience member the n-word type of thing.
Because Kramer wasn’t making joke at that point. He was just yelling shit at a heckler.
“Here’s 3 guys on Twitter you never heard of saying they hated it.”
“Here’s 3 guys on Twitter you never heard of saying they liked it.”
Lazy way to write about something, man.
Oh I’ll just scour all of Twitter and post the entire site here! People will love that and that’s not lazy at all!
Weren’t they making 9/11 jokes on, like, season 2 of Arrested Development? Geez Louise….
I just watched the monologue now and I don’t think he went to far. You could tell that the crowd was a little uncertain about where he was going when he started talking about the Boston Marathon but once they figured out that he wasn’t going political / religious on them they were on board.
I’m a guy who was hit hard by Sept. 11 (not directly / personally), and I still get teary-eyed and angry if I see footage of the people who jumped to escape the fire, but I thought Rock’s monologue was funny. And I think people who are saying “too soon” or whatever are everything that’s wrong with society.
Far from too soon, it actually seemed a little dated. His set up and delivery were the uncomfortable pieced of the monologue.
At least he didn’t sing.
Even Grown Ups bomb onstage. Jokes made by Grown Ups 2 soon are only in it for the money and not for the funny. CB4 Dogma, Rock was Head of State – an artist formerly known as a comedian, now everybody seems to hate Chris.
I’ve never found Chris Rock funny and this monologue was no exception but offensive? Give me a break. No topic is off-limits in comedy. Whether it’s 9/11, rape, the holocaust or whatever, if you can find the humour in it then there’s nothing wrong with that
yes! yes! The world needs to be irrationally angry over this until something else comes along to distract us. Also I believe Chris Rock snuck those passages into Lena Dunham’s book so we wouldn’t realize until three days after his monologue that he’d even done a monologue we should be angry about.
It’s cliche to say it, but people do get offended by just about anything remotely off-color now. I found the monologue to be decently funny. I actually liked the stuff about the Freedom Tower the most. It was the “obvious point no one is willing to admit” regarding building it in the exact same spot, and I expect a comedian to be the one who actually has the courage to say it out loud.
The monologue had been censored on youtube and other sites. They cut out the parts about police shooting unarmed suspects including boston bomber hiding in the boat