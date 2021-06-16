Having a clown at a birthday party is an old-school—albeit slightly terrifying—rite of passage that kids have been forced to endure for decades now. But having a birthday party full of mostly clowns is goddamn nightmare fuel. Yet that’s the best way to describe the guest list at the little soirée that someone decided to throw together for Donald Trump on Monday night in celebration of his 75th birthday—except Melania Trump, the former president’s wife of 16 years, was not among them. And Jimmy Kimmel noticed!

On Tuesday night, Kimmel shared a quick clip of a video that Donald Trump Jr. (a.k.a. DJ TJ, a.k.a. Fredo) posted to his Instagram of a group of well-wishers singing a poorly orchestrated version of “Happy Birthday” to his dad at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And to borrow a phrase from the former president himself, it all looked rather sad. But Kimmel was quick to point out that Melania seemed to be MIA.

“What a party! All the best people were there. Although I couldn’t help but notice his wife wasn’t. It’s his 75th birthday. This is a big birthday. Where’s Melania? Wouldn’t it be great if she ran off with Hunter Biden? ‘Where’s Melania? Wait, where’s Hunter?’”

The political fan fiction is practically writing itself.

You can watch the full clip above, starting around the 5:27 mark.