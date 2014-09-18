Did You Catch The Split-Second ‘Breaking Bad’ Reference In ‘Godzilla’?

While “Paramedic” in Amazon Women on the Moon is certainly the best role in Bryan Cranston’s career, it’s not the one he’s most well known for. That would be Breaking Bad‘s Walter White, and until the day he retires from all the residuals he’s still earning from Amazon Women on the Moon and becomes a rich recluse, he better get used to hearing “I AM THE ONE WHO KNOCKS” daily.

Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, which Cranston starred in, found a different way to acknowledge everyone’s favorite chemistry teacher-turned-Denny’s regular, though. Fast forward to 45 seconds in.

Here’s a still:

Little known fact: when Godzilla roars, he’s saying “Amazon Women on the Moon” in his native tongue.

