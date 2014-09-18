Did You Catch The Split-Second ‘Breaking Bad’ Reference In ‘Godzilla’?

While “Paramedic” in Amazon Women on the Moon is certainly the best role in Bryan Cranston’s career, it’s not the one he’s most well known for. That would be Breaking Bad‘s Walter White, and until the day he retires from all the residuals he’s still earning from Amazon Women on the Moon and becomes a rich recluse, he better get used to hearing “I AM THE ONE WHO KNOCKS” daily.
Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, which Cranston starred in, found a different way to acknowledge everyone’s favorite chemistry teacher-turned-Denny’s regular, though. Fast forward to 45 seconds in.
Here’s a still:
Little known fact: when Godzilla roars, he’s saying “Amazon Women on the Moon” in his native tongue.
really though?
Of course I saw that microsecond flash of “Walter White” that most people wouldn’t even notice if it were playing in slow motion much less if it occurred during the opening credits. But not me, I totally caught it.
Not for nothing, but the next word after “Walter” is “Malcolm”…if we’re noticing references dropped for a nanosecond…just sayin’ in case there’s a no-prize.
Now if they had been smart enough to keep him in the movie longer.
They did this because in the original 1954 movie, Gozilla is barely in it as well.
Yeah they really should have killed off the son instead. That actor is about as compelling as a piece of cardboard.
Actually, it’s really quite in-depth. The Malcolm reference is obviously for Ian Malcolm due to Jeff Goldblum’s original slot to play the role of Soldier #3 in the air-drop scene. This double’s up as a reference since Japan was originally called Ilsa Nublar, hearkening back the whole Jurassic Park/Godzilla tie in. Also, if you skip to 1:36 in the video, you can clearly see a two-finger salute being provided by Gareth Edwards dressed as a Nazi in the foreground with a thought bubble screaming “All Your Fanboys Are Belong To Us”.
LOL @ amazon women on the moon reference