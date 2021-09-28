Cassian Andor, the rogue-ish officer Diego Luna played in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, didn’t have a happy ending. All of the film’s heroes died the death of martyrs, giving their lives to successfully sneak Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance. But we didn’t learn much about his life prior to the film’s events. So, in the mad rush to fill Disney+’s coffers, he got a spin-off about his life prior to Rogue, due at some point next year. And while Luna can’t give details about the show, he can drop a little mouth-whetting tease.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actor, who first rose to prominence in Alfonso Cuarón’s sex-filled road trip drama Y Tu Mamá También, said as much as he possibly could without incurring the wrath of Disney.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces,” he said. But he could never ruin his character’s ultimate fate. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

What familiar faces are those? Possibly some of the Rogue One crew. Forest Whittaker has been rumored to be reprising his character, but there’s been no official confirmation. Maybe someone else from the Star Wars-verse? Who knows! But seeing how in love The Mandalorian was with Easter Eggs, it’s not far-fetched to expect plenty of swing-for-the-fences nods. In the meantime, at least everyone knows they’re getting some Stellan Skarsgard.

