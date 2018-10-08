Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Connie Britton may not be a part of the wild world that is 9-1-1, but that doesn’t mean the American Horror Story actress’ latest project is without its own emergencies. That’s because Bravo’s new true crime anthology series Dirty John, based on the popular podcast of the same name, is all about what happens when a seemingly innocent situation turns deadly. In this case, said “situation” is caused by the titular con-man John Meehan (Eric Bana), who woos, manipulates and abuses Debra Newell (Britton).

Based on the Dirty John podcast created by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, the first season of the Bravo adaptation follows Newell from the time she first met Meehan. While the charming doctor sweeps her off her feet, her daughters, Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple), begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems with their mother’s new boyfriend. Podcast fans will undoubtedly be familiar with what happens next, so we’ll just leave it at that.

The first of Dirty John‘s eight hour-long episodes will premiere Sunday, November 25th at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. As for the second season, which was a part of the network’s original order for the adaptation, it will develop an entirely different true crime story. No word yet no if the culprit at the center of its mysteries will also be named John…

(Via Deadline)