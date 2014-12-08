Discovery Explains Why ‘Eaten Alive’ Was A Bunch Of Bullcrap

There’s not much more that can be said about Eaten Alive, the televised letdown of the century. But let’s just say that I would not want to be Paul Rosolie this morning, who is most likely the most hated man in America right about now. Discovery probably knew full well this backlash was coming, however, since literally the only thing they promised in the title of their special did not actually happen.
Reminder, here is what Rosolie said in an interview prior to the airing of the special:
I am actually not allowed to say anything. I can tell you that the thing beat the sh*t out of me and constricted me. As for as actual consumption went, I’m not allowed to say.
Sucks to be that guy.
So, without a doubt, I’m almost positive that Discovery had the following statement, which was released to Entertainment Weekly this morning, prepared WELL before the airing of Eaten Alive:
Paul created this challenge to get maximum attention for one of the most beautiful and threatened parts of the world, the Amazon Rainforest and its wildlife. He went to great lengths to send this message and it was his absolute intention to be eaten alive. Ultimately, after the snake constricted Paul for over an hour and went for his head, the experiment had to be called when it became clear that Paul would be very seriously injured if he continued on. The safety of Paul, as well as the anaconda, was always our number-one priority.
OK, fair point, but then maybe just say, leave your marketing messaging a little bit more ambiguous than stating that a man “enters the belly of an anaconda” — when in fact, he gets bopped on the helmet by an anaconda’s face a couple of times. I guess “Bopped Alive” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.
Meanwhile, leave it to Patton Oswalt to have the best take from this whole thing:
This decade’s The Mystery Of Al Capone’s Vaults…….
That was the first thing I thought of as well. Shit. We’re old.
Very cromulent analogy.
To bring attention to this beautiful animal I am going to let him eat me…so that I would then have to cut my way out of him? Wait…maybe I didn’t think this through.
Typically, when threatened, a constrictor will regurgitate it’s prey to make a quick getaway. Having a 200 pound crocodile or antelope in your belly sort of prevents that.
@Buckaroo B
“Use my penknife my good man”
“It’s actually about ethics in Amazon Rainforest conservation… Also our lack of them.”
It was still better than the last episode of HIMYM.
Still a better romance than Twilight.
Haha haha!
I like how that statement from Discovery starts out “PAUL created this challenge to get maximum attention…” Like they just took one big ol’ step back from the guy they funded to do this dumb stunt.
My Anaconda Don’t Want None Because of Poor Ratings, Hon!
well fuck my comment, you win.
I knew there was going to be shenanigans when I saw Paul. There was NO WAY any snake could unhinge its jaws and stretch his mouth over that guy’s schnoz.
It took a second for me to place it, but I believe Patton is quoting Goodfellas in that tweet (when young Henry gets arrested for the first time).
So they were interviewing the guy a couple days ago on the radio. He was asked, “Do you think you’re exploiting an animal and putting it in danger for ratings?”
Oh, no, no. I’m bringing attention to the snake and it’s plight!
As he said it I could just picture his nose growing another three inches. I knew the whole thing was stupid and potentially harmful to a rare animal and I didn’t watch it. Color me surprised when it was all for nothing.
I’d say “I hope someone gets fire over this” but truly the ratings on something this stupid will be high and there will be promotions and “Hey, let’s put someone in the belly of a whale now!”
If his nose grew any longer, the guy would be falling on his face the rest of his life. I don’t think the snake was trying to eat the guy, it was just trying to find shelter under the guy’s nose.
Ironically, I might have actually watched if it wasn’t for that whole “eaten alive” thing. Giant snake in the Amazon = awesome; giant snake trying to swallow a human = NOPE.
Sometimes you have to respect his authority
[www.youtube.com]
“The safety of Paul, as well as the anaconda, was always our number-one priority.”
“Yeah, we forgot if he got waist deep in that anaconda we would probably have to slice that thing open”
So why am I not the head of the DISCOVERY channel? I saw this coming the first time it was mentioned. Oh, I’m not a dumbass who believes the public is ignorant enough to buy it.