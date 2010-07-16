Discovery HQ Ready for Shark Week

Shark Week doesn’t start until August 1st, but Discovery Networks’ headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland is already decked out in honor of the channel’s biggest week, which will be hosted by Craig Ferguson this year.

The word on the street is that there will be six completely new specials on sharks this year — none of which, sadly, will feature Sharktopus. Personally, I’m still hoping for a game show where people win the right to throw cats into a shark tank. And if you think that sounds cruel, don’t worry, the cats are wearing fish costumes.

