Discovery HQ Ready for Shark Week

Shark Week doesn’t start until August 1st, but Discovery Networks’ headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland is already decked out in honor of the channel’s biggest week, which will be hosted by Craig Ferguson this year.
The word on the street is that there will be six completely new specials on sharks this year — none of which, sadly, will feature Sharktopus. Personally, I’m still hoping for a game show where people win the right to throw cats into a shark tank. And if you think that sounds cruel, don’t worry, the cats are wearing fish costumes.
[more pics at BuzzFeed]
Stupid shark…a building isn’t clothes!
Throwing cats into shark tanks is only fucked up if they are declawed. How would they defend themselves?
Yes, yes, please go on.
*unzips pants*
Six completely new specials? How many years has this been going on now?
(checks Wikipedia)
This is the 23rd GD season! There’s still enough that we don’t know about sharks to fill 6 new specials? Fuckin’ sharks…how do they work?
Me and my six cats find this post repulsive.
Bring. Bois. Back.
As an advocate against animal abuse, I’m shocked that a supposedly intelligent website would, even in jest, promote animal abuse. You are an irresponsible and this only provides encouragement to “macho cat killing”…you know there will be even more idiots who will try this or something similar. Your encouragement of abuse is most upsetting!
