Discovery HQ Ready for Shark Week

07.16.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Shark Week doesn’t start until August 1st, but Discovery Networks’ headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland is already decked out in honor of the channel’s biggest week, which will be hosted by Craig Ferguson this year.

The word on the street is that there will be six completely new specials on sharks this year — none of which, sadly, will feature Sharktopus. Personally, I’m still hoping for a game show where people win the right to throw cats into a shark tank. And if you think that sounds cruel, don’t worry, the cats are wearing fish costumes.

[more pics at BuzzFeed]

Around The Web

TAGSDiscovery Channelshark week

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP