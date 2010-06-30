Discovery Making Show About Beer

This fall, Discovery will air a new show called “Brewed,” which will explore beer in various cultures. The host will be Sam Calagione, owner and founder of Dogfish Head Brewery. (Mmmm, 90-minute IPA. More beers should be 18 proof.) It shouldn’t be confused with “Brood,” which will of course be shown on TLC.

In BREWED, Sam shows viewers the other side of the bottle, sharing the stories of beer sub-cultures as well as exploring life inside The Dogfish Head Brewery. BREWED goes behind the scenes at Dogfish Head as Sam’s merry band of creative brewmasters concoct new taste varieties… Running a successful business also requires inspiration, so BREWED hits the road for the ultimate beer tasting road trip. Along with archeologist and beer expert Pat McGovern, Sam sets out to recreate “ancient ales” that have been discovered at sites around the world from Egypt to Peru. He travels to Rome to research old world Italian beers as inspiration for a new site in New York with Mario Batali. A visit to New Zealand introduces the idea of making the “first tomato based beer.” And back home, Sam is tasked to come up with a commemorative beer called “Bitches Brew” to celebrate the 40th anniversary release of Miles Davis’ famous recording. [Beer News]

Hey, I definitely like beer, and I welcome shows that encourage drinking in any way, shape, or form. But some of the premises sound like utter crap. Like going to Italy for beer. Italy’s the worst place in the civilized world for a good beer. I’d only recommend going there if you’re interested in the wine, pasta, beautiful women, or men who breast-feed well into their 20s.