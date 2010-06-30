Discovery Making Show About Beer

This fall, Discovery will air a new show called “Brewed,” which will explore beer in various cultures. The host will be Sam Calagione, owner and founder of Dogfish Head Brewery. (Mmmm, 90-minute IPA. More beers should be 18 proof.) It shouldn’t be confused with “Brood,” which will of course be shown on TLC.
In BREWED, Sam shows viewers the other side of the bottle, sharing the stories of beer sub-cultures as well as exploring life inside The Dogfish Head Brewery. BREWED goes behind the scenes at Dogfish Head as Sam’s merry band of creative brewmasters concoct new taste varieties…
Running a successful business also requires inspiration, so BREWED hits the road for the ultimate beer tasting road trip. Along with archeologist and beer expert Pat McGovern, Sam sets out to recreate “ancient ales” that have been discovered at sites around the world from Egypt to Peru. He travels to Rome to research old world Italian beers as inspiration for a new site in New York with Mario Batali. A visit to New Zealand introduces the idea of making the “first tomato based beer.” And back home, Sam is tasked to come up with a commemorative beer called “Bitches Brew” to celebrate the 40th anniversary release of Miles Davis’ famous recording. [Beer News]
Hey, I definitely like beer, and I welcome shows that encourage drinking in any way, shape, or form. But some of the premises sound like utter crap. Like going to Italy for beer. Italy’s the worst place in the civilized world for a good beer. I’d only recommend going there if you’re interested in the wine, pasta, beautiful women, or men who breast-feed well into their 20s.
Ah, Peroni. The beer that tastes like a Corona mixed with piss.
In other words, it tastes like a Corona.
I remember really enjoying the dark version of Moretti’s (La Rossa, I think it’s called) the one time I had it.
Why can’t they just make a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives ripoff about breweries instead of queering it up by traveling the world and looking for ancient recipes and shit?
Also, Dogfish Head and Sam Calagione can lick my balls. All of their “experimental” beers suck which is all they fucking do anymore. Who the fuck cares if the recipe for a beer is 3000 years old if it tastes like shit and is overpriced? 60 and 90 minute IPA are the only remotely drinkable beers they put out.
/end beer snob rant
90 minute? It’s time to sack up Matty:
[www.ratebeer.com]
It’s not about sacking up. 120 IPA doesn’t taste nearly as good. If I need something stronger, I have my whiskey collection.
120 IPA is like drinking a loaf of bread.
90 minute FTW … or better yet, Stone IPA.
Dogfish Head is wildly overrated. Even the 90minute IPA. There. I said it.
Stone all the way. Everything from San Diego is better.
Are you shitting me? First off, there is NOT a better IPA than Victory Hop Devil; and second, if you like a beer for a reason more substantial than its ABV than don’t reference that fact in your opening line about the beverage in question haaha
I had the Hop Devil recently and it was fine but didn’t blow me away. Bell’s Two Hearted is clearly the best in my book, though I also really like the Sweetwater IPA.
Italy has two dudes making some sick beer. They just opened a restaurant in NYC with this dude from DFH and Mario Batali. That’s why he’s going there.
I enjoy Stone, Victory, and a ton of others. The Dogfish 90 Minute is near the top of the list though, and even better is the Squall IPA (Matt, get yoself some Squall). DFH Aprihop (basically a 90-minute brewed with apricots)is one of the smoothest beers I’ve ever tasted, and the Shelter Pale is perfect for introducing light beer drinkers to the craft beer world.
Anything that gets more people to buy craft beers and off the so-called “macrobrews” is a good thing, this show included. Sam and his microbrew brethren are all producing quality shit, so sitting on a blog bitching about them being overrated is about as piss-in-the-wind as you can get.
Have a beer, and quit being such a little bitch.
Hopefully this show will be successful in introducing people to the wonderful world of craft brewing and disprove such comments as ‘Italy is the worst place in the world for beer’
there is a huge craft beer movement happening all over Europe right now and Italy is emerging as a big player. It wasn’t that long ago that we would have said the same thing about beer in America.
hop devil is a great all around beer [and the beer i drink most], but if you’re looking for straight ipas then racer 5 is the way to go.
Matt sucks
Love all the beer snobbery in the comments! Sam is a lunatic and is usually very fun on camera, so I’m sure the show will be watchable. But he can keep his tomato beer.
Italy has some great microbreweries in the north that have very little distribution. The best chance you have in the US is probably Baladin, try anything they make and you will not believe it came from Italy.