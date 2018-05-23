NETFLIX

Matt Groening created The Simpsons (arguably the greatest show of all-time, which is an argument I’d make) and Futurama (an extremely funny show with arguably the saddest scene of all-time, which is an argument I’d also make if I ever stop crying), so he knows what he’s doing when it comes to animated series. Less known: whether his style will translate to Netflix (not Fox), where Groening’s next project, the previously-announced Disenchantment, will debut on August 17. If I had to put an All-Ighty Ollar on it, though, I’d say yes.

“In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci,” the official summary reads. “Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.” The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery, many of whom have worked with Groening before. (Tress MacNeille is to Groening as Greg Grunberg is to J.J. Abrams.)

Here’s our first look at Disenchantment.

