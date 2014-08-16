Disney Added A Sweet Tribute To Robin Williams At The End Of ‘Aladdin’

#Aladdin #Robin Williams
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.16.14 8 Comments

Like Comedy Central used to do with (the totally underrated) Saving Silverman every single day, the Disney Channel is showing Aladdin over and over again this weekend as a way of honoring the late, great Robin Williams. It will air twice today, twice tomorrow (on Disney XD), and twice Monday (on Disney Junior). I’m sure you know every last nook, cranny, and Beast of the movie, but be sure to stick around until the end. Disney put together a sweet little message for their Genie.

Expect ABC Family to broadcast Mrs. Doubtfire shortly, because it’s ALWAYS on ABC Family.

