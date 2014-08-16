Disney Added A Sweet Tribute To Robin Williams At The End Of ‘Aladdin’

Like Comedy Central used to do with (the totally underrated) Saving Silverman every single day, the Disney Channel is showing Aladdin over and over again this weekend as a way of honoring the late, great Robin Williams. It will air twice today, twice tomorrow (on Disney XD), and twice Monday (on Disney Junior). I’m sure you know every last nook, cranny, and Beast of the movie, but be sure to stick around until the end. Disney put together a sweet little message for their Genie.
Expect ABC Family to broadcast Mrs. Doubtfire shortly, because it’s ALWAYS on ABC Family.
Mrs Doubtfire is already having multiple plays on Hallmark, which I apparently don’t get.
And over in England one of our channels has been showing R.V. Yes, that’s the one they went with.
On the other hand, Sky’s movie channels went with “Dead Poets Society,” “Aladdin,” “Hook,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Night At The Museum.” Meanwhile, BBC1 had “Good Will Hunting” and Channel 4 had “Good Morning Vietnam”… although that last one was in the schedule BEFORE it happened. (That was the second time it happened this year on British TV – BBC2 scheduled “Grand Prix” with James Garner just before he passed away.)
Somebody must have sprayed some mace into my air conditioner at the exact same time that Louis Armstrong started singing in Good Morning Vietnam.
My daughter has a Disney Sing-a-Long Songza channel. Friend Like Me came on. Damned allergies.
We’re getting a mix of Mrs. Doubtfire and Night at the Museum.
Additional to my reply earlier – Sky’s running another one (“Robots”) right now.
“We, sir-” “I’m a woman.”
Yep, I lost it and then wound up losing it while watching the end of Mrs. Doubtfire late last night.