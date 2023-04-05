Disney+ seems to be venturing into new territory lately. The streamer has a lot of original shows, though many of them take place in a galaxy far far away, or in some sort of multiverse situation. Perhaps in an effort to keep people on toes, Disney has ordered a new series that will surely be a family favorite, as it involves a one-night stand and the devil. Are you following this?!

Pauline is an original German series that follows the titular teenager who unexpectedly becomes pregnant after a one-night stand with a mysterious man named Lukas. Unfortunately, this man happens to be the actual Devil. Hey, it could happen to anyone. With school and the pressures of being a teen all weighing down on her, Pauline has no time to have a crush on the Devil in this day and age. Pauline will be portrayed by Sira-Anna Faal, while Ludger Bökelmann will bring the Devil to life as Lukas.

The series is written by Sebastian Colley with executive producers Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. The team also brought the popular series How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) to Netflix in 2019. That series was recently greenlit for a fourth season, according to German outlet DWDL.

In a statement (per Deadline) Käßbohrer and Murmann expressed their excitement to join the Disney+ family. “For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts. We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

It’s so nice that Disney is giving fans what they want: messy teenage love stories which involve both demons and high school. Some would say they go hand in hand.

