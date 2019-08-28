Marvel Studios

Disney+ will launch in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12, and subscribers are already looking at a crazy-low set of price points. In the U.S., subscribers can select monthly ($6.99) or annual ($69.99) plans, but if one wishes to go even lower, the annual price can be doubled upfront, thereby knocking a third year off the total. Yes, Disney+ can be a “buy two years, get one free” deal*, but the offer only runs through Labor Day. And the processing could take up to three days, so you’d best get started now if you’re interested.

How does one take advantage of this absurdly cheap price? Well, this is the “Founder’s Circle” deal offered at last weekend’s D23 expo, which takes $23 off the annual deal, meaning that the total for three years would be $140.97 or only $3.92 per month. All one really has to do to seize the deal (in addition to coughing up the cash, obviously) is sign up for a D23 club membership. The general membership is absolutely free, and that will get you in the door for this deal, which is good for General, Gold, and Gold Family members. As soon as a new membership fully processes — and this could take up to 36 hours — you’ll get a second email about the Founder’s Circle Disney+ offer.

Remember, this offer is only good through September 2, 2019, and after that, it’ll turn into a Cinderella-esque pumpkin. Once you receive the second email, click on “Redeem” or follow the instructions on the D23 site. Happy streaming.

* This offer does not apply to the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle, which will still be available for $12.99 per month.