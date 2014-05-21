Do Not Ship: 8 TV Couples That Should Never Hook Up

For seven seasons on 30 Rock, Jack and Liz were always “won’t they,” and never “will they.” It was great. No forced drama, no awkwardness, no May sweeps stunts, but yes Elizabeth Banks and Jon Hamm! Not every show can get away with having their male and female leads never hook up (if only…), but that’s why 30 Rock was better than most shows. Here are eight TV series that should take note of Jack and Liz’s not-relationship, and not write themselves into a corner with an unnecessary hook up.
1. Don and Peggy (Mad Men)
Don is many things to Peggy: a mentor, a friend, a villain, a co-worker, a father figure, a warning sign, a sad sack, a dance partner, a guy who throws money at her, a PIZZA HOUSE. But he is not a lover, and he never should be. That would ruin Mad Men as much as poop on a brand-new office carpet.
2. Louie and Pamela (Louie)
They’re great as friends, but in a relationship, full of kissing and hugging and all those other gross things, they’d be absolutely toxic for each other. She’d beat him up, emotionally and physically, and he’d disappoint her. Stay buddies, you stupid assholes.
3. Jaime and Brienne (Game of Thrones)
I ship incest and Brienne/Hot Pie more than Brienne/Jaime. Their antagonistic, yet adoring relationship is fine as is, which is why it’s a good thing she’s hit the road and he’s stuck in King’s Landing, running toward pie. Now THERE’S a couple that belongs together.
4. Jeff and Annie (Community)
No, YOU’RE THE ONE WHO WAS CANCELLED. OK, Community probably doesn’t need to come back, but if it does, the whole Jeff and Annie charade should be dropped. I’d be happy to see both of them naked (the offer’s still there, Joel and Alison — you know what I’m talking about), but not like this.
5. Sherlock and Joan (Elementary)
I’d rather watch Burgerking Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman bone than see Sherlock and Joan ruin a good thing on Elementary. Actually, no, I wouldn’t, because then the Internet would crash thanks to the GIF tidal wave that servers worldwide wouldn’t be able to keep up with. Still, no Sherlock and Joan.
6. Sonya and Marco (The Bridge)
Marco’s a hard-drinker who just lost his son; Sonya’s an emotionally-blocked police officer on the spectrum who shot Marco to save him from going to jail. They are not meant for each other.
7. Jake and Amy (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a fantastic first season, not because of Jake and Amy’s on-and-off flirtatious relationship but despite it. Considering the finale, it’s obvious the show is going down the well-worn Jim and Pam path, but it doesn’t have to — I’d much rather they act like brother/sister than boinker/boinkee. Find your April and Andy elsewhere (Scully and Hitchcock?).
8. Daryl and Beth (The Walking Dead)
Beth/Blonde Girl is 28 years old in real life, but she looks like she’s 15 on The Walking Dead, and that’s incredibly disturbing, even for an in-recovery redneck like Daryl.
Replace Jake and Amy with Boyle and Diaz and I pretty much agree with this list.
Yup. I actually am psyched to see them play out Jake and Amy and not make the woman a total shrew. Boyle and Diaz should just not.
Correct. They’ve actually done a good job of building up the Jake/Amy tension.
Exactly what I was gonna say. I don’t think Jake/Amy is a relationship that would really last, but it should happen. It’s been built up in a gradual way that makes sense and feels earned.
The fact that Jack and Chloe aren’t on this list is insulting.
Yes! 24 reminds us how tepid the rest of television has become and Raccoon Chloe is threatening enough to get some.
Raccoon Chloe? I refer to her as Chloe “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” O’Brian.
Sure, until she sweats. It is 24 after all.
She wont have time to Sweat, 24 is only really 12 this time around.
Pretty much everyone on the Walking Dead that isn’t boning already shouldn’t pick up the hobby.
I say go for it, Daryl!
He and Glenn could high five each other every morning then kiss their fingertips toward the sky to give thanks to Hershel.
Hell yes!
agreed. he’s hot…she’s hot…people gon’ fuq.
lmao @ Johnny Slider
I’m taking the lack of Rust and Cohle on this list as an implicit endorsement on your part Josh.
True Detective Season 2: Penetrating The Flat Circle.
If Rust had sex with Cohle, wouldn’t that just be masturbation, since his name was Rust Cohle?
ergh, Rust and Marty, don’t know how I fucked that one up.
The individual is an illusion. We are things that labor under the illusion of having a self.
Ichabod Crane and Lt. Abbie Mills from Sleepy Hollow should be on this list.
also Ichabod Crane and his wife.
Timothy Olyphant and my wife. YOU AND YOUR SEXY DRAWL AND HAT STAY AWAY FROM HER YOU HOMEWRECKER!
This made me snort.
Louie and Pamela were already married before but it didn’t work out. I miss Lucky Louie :(
That show was brilliant…
Kind of hard to see Louis and Bobby Hill as a couple, but ehhh, whattaya gonna do?
I love his new show and it’s definitely much higher quality, but Lucky Louie was way way funnier.
too bad for you jaime and brienne will hook up sooner or later.
u ship incest? gross. get help. all of their scenes in the show suck ass. that ship is dead
daryl and beth will be official in season 5
too bad for you again
I want this one to stay around, I prefer classic unbiased trolling to the Neo-Con nazi trolling we usually get, a la TedStevens. #TeamMarcie
Jaime and Brienne are far from hooking up….
Do you have a sense of humor?
Beth is 28 you say? I’ll be in my bunk.
I was bummed to learn that. 28 is too old for my blood.
Don and Peggy will get together.
Fandango and Layla. Fandango is just a playa who is going to break quirky Layla’s heart.
It’s another show that went off the air, but I wasn’t a Shawn / Jules shipper for Psych. I liked ’em better as friends.
Felicity and Oliver from Arrow needs to be on the list too… if for nothing else than to keep annoying my wife who watches every episode hoping it’ll be the one they get together.
Is this a Dustin posting under Kurp’s name?
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a fantastic first season”
Man…you keep saying that, but that’s simply not true. Why the lack of objectivity when it comes to B-99? Do you own Samburg shares? It. Is. A. Bad. Show. By any measuring stick.
There is no objectivity. It’s an opinion.
It. Is. A. Bad. Show.
What. Are. Opinions.
Does. Not. Compute.
Error. Error.
No Jake and Amy. No. They make my eyes roll in irritation. It is try too hard.
Beth is 28? Well I’ll be
a monkey’s uncle?
Also – Don and Joan.
Also – kudos on spelling Jaime correctly.